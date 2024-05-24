Save OVER $1,000 on Blackmagic Design's Cinema Camera 6K this Memorial Day

By
published

Grab this amazing 6K camera with a MASSIVE $1,020 price cut this Memorial Day

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K
(Image credit: Future)

If you're a budding filmmaker and looking to purchase one of the best cinema cameras then you're in luck as the Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K has received a MASSIVE price cut saving you over a $1,000 - meaning you can now get this amazing 6K full-frame camera at just $1,575!

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K|was $2,595| $1,575SAVE $1,020 at B&amp;H.

Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K|was $2,595| $1,575
SAVE $1,020 at B&H. If you want a cinema camera to extend your filmmaking disposables no end, this 6K full-frame camera is for you!

💰 Lowest-ever price
✅ Gret pro-grade features
❌ unusual ergonomics

💲Price check: Adorama: $1,575

View Deal

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

