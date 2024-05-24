Save OVER $1,000 on Blackmagic Design's Cinema Camera 6K this Memorial Day

Grab this amazing 6K camera with a MASSIVE $1,020 price cut this Memorial Day
If you're a budding filmmaker and looking to purchase one of the best cinema cameras then you're in luck as the Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K has received a MASSIVE price cut saving you over a $1,000 - meaning you can now get this amazing 6K full-frame camera at just $1,575!
This amazing cinema camera boasts a full-frame 6K sensor and an active Leica L-mount, delivering vibrant colors, precise skin tones, and a broad 13-stop dynamic range. It also includes a built-in optical low pass filter (OLPF) tailored to its expansive 24 x 35mm sensor.
Perfect for ENG users and on-the-go filmmakers, the Cinema Camera 6K from Blackmagic can simultaneously record high-quality Blackmagic RAW and H.264 proxies directly to the Blackmagic Cloud, making video edits quick and precise. Although it represents a significant upgrade from the Pocket Cinema Camera line, it remains compatible with all existing PCC accessories.
The Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K supports a wide range of standard resolutions and frame rates, from HD to DCI 4K and 6K, and it can also capture still photos up to 24.6MP.
Video recording options include 6048 x 4032 at 36fps in a 3:2 open gate format, 6048 x 2520 at 60 fps in a 2.4:1 aspect ratio, and 4096 x 2160 DCI 4K at 60 fps. For higher frame rates, the camera uses a windowed sensor, capturing up to 100fps at 2112 x 1184 in Super16. Additionally, true anamorphic 6:5 capture is available at higher resolutions than most other cameras, offering 4838 x 4032 4.8K at 24fps with anamorphic lenses, making this a truly versatile cinema camera for those learning the craft, or those looking to develop their career in cinematography.
