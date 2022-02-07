Save $50 on the DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo – but hurry, it won't last

Whether you’re looking for the best action camera or a compact selfie camera, the DJI Action 2 can do it all with the dual-screen combo, which is now with a $50 saving from your favourite retailers.

The dual-screen combo from DJI can capture up to 160 minutes of your everyday life, sports efforts, or travel adventures. Designed with a clever snap-together, magnetic modular form, the Action 2's versatile recording options include 32GB of internal storage, up to DCI 4K 60p, and slow-motion UHD 4K 120p, and even 1080p at 240p video, and with a 155 degree view you can be sure that all the action is not going to be missed. It also features HorizonSteady, which keeps your footage level, no matter how wild the action gets. From go-karting to dirt biking, DJI's built-in stabilization algorithm detects and corrects camera shake and rotation in real-time, plus it can capture photos up to 12MP in RAW and JPEG, giving you creative freedom over the final look of your images.

Even though the Action 2 itself is waterproof to 33 feet, the touchscreen module must use a separately available case for waterproof operation – which is slightly annoying but needed if you want to claim the added benefits. This magnetic, snap-on module also extends your runtime up to 160 minutes and adds 3 mics to create a 4-mic array with audio zoom for improved sound capture, giving your vlogging videos that extra crunch in audio quality.

This is truly the perfect combo for any vlogger or filmmaker that is looking for the next compact solution without giving up on too many compromises, the DJI Action 2 can be your fun action camera for when you want to let your hair down and go for a surf, and with just a click, the touch screen module can be your little mini vlogging studio – it is a remarkable bit of technology and with a $50 saving it makes this little video studio in your packet that little bit sweeter.

