Save $200 on this Sandisk 2TB Extreme portable external SSD at B&H

No matter whether you're shooting weddings, portraits, or landscapes, having robust and reliable storage is essential for any photographer or cinematographer, and this amazing deal for just $299, saving you $200 on a SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD from B&H, which is perfect for that run and go file dump when on your travels.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme SSD| was $499 |now $299

SAVE $200 Take pro performance on the go with the 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD V2 from SanDisk. Designed for durable performance, this 2TB SSD boasts read and write speeds up to 2000 MB/s via a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connection.

US DEAL

This rugged SSD is perfect for photographers or videographers who need to take their files on the move and don't want to worry that a knock might render their hard drive unusable.

The SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD has 2TB of storage capacity and up to 550MB read speeds for speedy access to your images. It has a USB 3.1 Type-C interface and features resistance against water, dust and shock. It can withstand drops from up to 6.5 feet onto a concrete floor and temperature extremes ranging from -4º to 158ºF when in storage.

No matter whether you work on Windows or Mac, this SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable External SSD will work with any system, giving you peace of mind if you have to change systems or if you want to showcase or hand off some files to someone else without any hassle, and at this price it is a pure steal for such a large amount of storage in a compact, daily carry form-factor.

