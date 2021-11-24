Save $1200 on a Matterport professional 3D camera this Black Friday

Ahead of the best Black Friday camera deals, B&H Photo Video is offering a $1200 discount on a Matterport MC250 Pro 3D camera. Designed to be used in real estate, engineering, architecture on construction, the Pro2 enables you to create 3D models and schematics of physical space and now it's just $2195.

Matterport MC250 Pro 2 | Matterport MC250 Pro 2 | was $3395 | NOW $2195

Save $1200 on a Matterport MC250 Pro 2 professional 3D camera when you buy now directly from B&H Photo Video and add value to your visuals in real estate, engineering architecture or construction.

US DEAL

Whether you want to create visual walkthroughs for real estate clients or present VR presentations for architectural clients, the Matterport MC250 Pro 3D Camera os the answer. The Pro2 can shoot a 360° scan of space in about 20 seconds and send the image to your phone. Matterport software then scans the data and stitches the images into a 3D model and a 360° panorama.

The app enables you to create walkthroughs, tours, schematic maps and professional-quality 2D still capture output. You can also create custom metadata and editing using the Matterport APO which enables connection to Google Street View, uploading and viewing on other services such as real estate, VR or modeling websites.

Footage from the Matterport VR application can be viewed on VR headsets such as the Oculus rift of on your phone with Google Cardboard VR. If your business would benefit from 3D imaging, now is the time to invest and save yourself $1200.

Read more:

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best 3D printers

Best 3D scanners