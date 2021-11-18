Save a whopping $400 off the Sigma fp at B&H, now just $1,499!

Black Friday Camera deals are here early and the Sigma fp might be little, but has a massive saving at B&H with a new price of $1,499, saving you a whopping $400!

The Sigma fp is a digital mirrorless camera that packs a punch with its 24.6 megapixel sensor and ability to record UHD 4k 30p video in the 12-bit color codec.

Sigma fp Now $1,499 - Was $1,899.00 Sigma fp Now $1,499 - Was $1,899.00

SAVE $400 Grab this amazing deal and have a portable powerhouse with you wherever you go with 4K 30p, 12-bit RAW and ISO from 100-25,600.

Sigma fp with 45mm Lens for only $1,599 - was $2,199.00 Sigma fp with 45mm Lens for only $1,599 - was $2,199.00

SAVE $600 This kit will get you ready to take great images and fabulous 4K video with this sharp 45mm F2.8 prime lens.

With its unique form factor the Sigma fp allows the user to have a full cinematic experience whilst still being able to make great photos in a small package, making this the perfect solution for travel or run-and-gun shooting when out in the field.

Along with 4K video, Full HD Slow-Mo at 120p and the ability to save RAW video, the Sigma fp a small but mighty system for any future cinematographers or travel fanatics.

