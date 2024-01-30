Save a MASSIVE $300 off an Apple MacBook Air 15" M2 chip with Best Buy

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Grab this incredible MacBook Air 15" M2 deal and save a cool $300 at Best Buy

Best Buy Macbook Air 15 deal
(Image credit: Apple)

It's not very often we see deals on the best MacBooks around, or even on any Apple laptop that features on our best laptops for photo editing guide – but Best Buy has come in for the kill with this remarkable $300 saving on the Apple MacBook Air 15"  M2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is an incredible $999 – that's currently $100 cheaper than other retailers!

Currently ranking third in our best MacBook for photo editing guide, the MacBook Air 15 is probably the best laptop currently on the market for most people – and a superb choice for any photographer, videographer or creative who wants a larger gorgeous screen, combined with enough power to run the latest editing software, all wrapped up in a lightweight package that can easily slip into a backpack. 

There might be more powerful Apple options for the most demanding editing situations but, for most people, the M2 chip inside the Air 15 will provide more than enough oomph to edit comfortably.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

