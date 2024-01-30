Save a MASSIVE $300 off an Apple MacBook Air 15" M2 chip with Best Buy

It's not very often we see deals on the best MacBooks around, or even on any Apple laptop that features on our best laptops for photo editing guide – but Best Buy has come in for the kill with this remarkable $300 saving on the Apple MacBook Air 15" M2 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is an incredible $999 – that's currently $100 cheaper than other retailers!

MacBook Air 15" M2, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Now $999

SAVE $300 at Best Buy on this incredible midnight black Apple MacBook Air 15", equipped with the amazing M2 chip, 8GM RAM, and 256GB SSD to tackle all your photo and video editing needs.

Currently ranking third in our best MacBook for photo editing guide, the MacBook Air 15 is probably the best laptop currently on the market for most people – and a superb choice for any photographer, videographer or creative who wants a larger gorgeous screen, combined with enough power to run the latest editing software, all wrapped up in a lightweight package that can easily slip into a backpack.

There might be more powerful Apple options for the most demanding editing situations but, for most people, the M2 chip inside the Air 15 will provide more than enough oomph to edit comfortably.