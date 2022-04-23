Samsung Galaxy M13 gets certified!

Samsung has yet to make an official announcement about the Galaxy M13, but we know the new camera phone is soon to be released, as it just got Bluetooth certified. The new budget smartphone will be the successor to the Galaxy M12, which was released last February.

The certifying authority, Bluetooth Launch Studio (via GSMArena) shows the upcoming Galaxy M13 smartphone with model code SM-M135F_DSN. Frustratingly, no specs are revealed with the certification and while there’s no 5G label on the moniker, it’s possible it will still support 5G networks as a report earlier this month claimed that the 5G variant has the model number SM-M135F.

(Image credit: Bluetooth Launch Studio)

One certification generally follows another and it’s likely that more details on the phone will leak soon.

Samsung Galaxy M13: Leaked images

Earlier this month, leaked images surfaced online, via 91mobiles, and they look like they’ve come from a production unit and so give us an idea of what the smartphone will look like, assuming the images are legit of course.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

We can see the Samsung Galaxy M13 back panel has two large holes – for cameras and a smaller one - likely for the flash. This is a bit surprising as we would have expected more cameras, especially as the Galaxy M12 features a quad rear camera setup.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

From the leaked images, the M13 looks to have the SIM card slot on the left side of its frame and volume rocker and power key – potentially with fingerprint reader - on the right. We can also see a USB-C port at the bottom, along with a speaker. One of the leaked images shows the M13 with model designation SM-M135F so we know this is the 5G model.

Samsung Galaxy M12 upgrade

We don’t have any credible looking spec leaks for the Galaxy M13 to date, but we do know Samsung will be looking to launch the camera phone with upgraded specs to the Galaxy M12 – otherwise why bother…

The Galaxy M12 is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 6,000mAh battery and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It features a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor and upfront there’s an 8MP camera for selfies, which is inside the waterdrop-style notch.

So, we expect Samsung to top these specs with the successor model – we’re most interested to see what chip the Galaxy M13 gets and if the smartphone will feature a dual camera as the leaked images suggest. If it is a dual set-up how will Samsung better the Galaxy M12 offering? Only time will tell!

