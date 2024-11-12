RØDE launches its smallest wireless microphone yet for mobile content creators

RØDE has unveiled its smallest wireless microphone to date. Building on the success of its WirelessGO microphones for mirrorless and DSLR cameras, the new RØDE Wireless Micro is designed specifically for smartphone content creators, and offers RØDE’s advanced wireless audio technology in a super-compact mobile-friendly form, aiming to simplify on-the-go recording.

As smartphones increasingly serve as primary tools for video creation, the Wireless Micro aims to provide an audio upgrade to phones' built-in microphones, and with the freedom of wireless connection, more flexibility for complex shooting setups. The Wireless Micro features a slimline receiver that connects directly to a smartphone and is available in USB-C or Lightning options making it compatible with new and old iPhone models as well as Android devices.

The Wireless Micro system includes two ultra-lightweight transmitters with built-in microphones, designed to clip easily onto subjects or attach magnetically, usually to a lapel or collar, and the kit is available in both black and white to fit you’re style, which should also help keep the setup more discreet on camera.

(Image credit: RØDE)

Packed with the latest RØDE tech, the Wireless Micro also has a patent-pending acoustic chamber that houses each microphone, reducing wind noise and enhancing audio clarity, as well as RØDE’s GainAssist technology automatically balances audio levels, enabling creators to achieve consistent sound quality without manual adjustments.

The system also comes with a pocket-sized charging case that can recharge the microphones twice, allowing for up to 21 hours of use, and includes optional furry windshields for additional wind protection for very blustery days shooting outdoors.

The Wireless Micro is compatible with RØDE Capture, RØDE’s iOS video app, which is sadly not available on Android devices as of yet. RØDE Capture offers direct control over all the microphone settings as well as a picture-in-picture mode for recording on both front and rear cameras at the same time – perfect for reaction videos or demos where you want to record yourself and what you are doing.

The RØDE Wireless Micro is available to preorder now for $149 / £139.

(Image credit: RØDE)

