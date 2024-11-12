RØDE launches its smallest wireless microphone yet for mobile content creators

New RØDE Wireless Micro is RØDE's first dedicated solution for smartphone content creators looking to boost their audio quality

RØDE has unveiled its smallest wireless microphone to date. Building on the success of its WirelessGO microphones for mirrorless and DSLR cameras, the new RØDE Wireless Micro is designed specifically for smartphone content creators, and offers RØDE’s advanced wireless audio technology in a super-compact mobile-friendly form, aiming to simplify on-the-go recording.

As smartphones increasingly serve as primary tools for video creation, the Wireless Micro aims to provide an audio upgrade to phones' built-in microphones, and with the freedom of wireless connection, more flexibility for complex shooting setups. The Wireless Micro features a slimline receiver that connects directly to a smartphone and is available in USB-C or Lightning options making it compatible with new and old iPhone models as well as Android devices.

