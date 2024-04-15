RODE launches Interview PRO wireless mic at NAB show

By Rod Lawton
published

RØDE also targets mobile creators with a magnetic phone cage and clever magnetic mounting arm kit

RODE Interview Pro
(Image credit: RODE)

The RODE Interview PRO is a handheld wireless microphone fully compatible with RODE’s existing series IV wireless products, such as the RODE Wireless Pro. It comes with a “professional grade” condenser capsule for broadcast-quality audio with “rich and detailed” voice reproduction.

Launched at NAB 2024, it’s a handheld mic designed not just for broadcast use but also podcasting and run and gun style presentations. It has an omnidirectional polar pattern to make it more forgiving in interviews or presentations where precise mic placement is more difficult.  

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



