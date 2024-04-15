RODE launches Interview PRO wireless mic at NAB show

RØDE also targets mobile creators with a magnetic phone cage and clever magnetic mounting arm kit
The RODE Interview PRO is a handheld wireless microphone fully compatible with RODE’s existing series IV wireless products, such as the RODE Wireless Pro. It comes with a “professional grade” condenser capsule for broadcast-quality audio with “rich and detailed” voice reproduction.
Launched at NAB 2024, it’s a handheld mic designed not just for broadcast use but also podcasting and run and gun style presentations. It has an omnidirectional polar pattern to make it more forgiving in interviews or presentations where precise mic placement is more difficult.
The capsule has an internal shock mounting to reduce any handling noise and an internal pop filter reduces plosives in speech. The new mic also comes with a wind shield for outdoor recording.
The Interview PRO uses RODE’s GainAssist technology to automatically adjust the mic level while transmitting to the receiver to minimise the risk of clipping, but the mic also features on-board 32-bit recording, with 32GB internal memory and more than 40 hours of potential recording time. Internal recording can be started and stopped with a dedicated button and guarantees users a ‘clean’ audio backup – it also lets the Interview Pro double as a field recorder.
With a maximum range of 200m (with line of sight), the Interview Pro could be the ideal addition to an existing wireless RODE setup for interviewers and podcasting on location. RODE already makes some of the best wireless microphones, and the Interview Pro is also compatible with RODE’s audio production devices, including the RØDECaster Pro II, RØDECaster Duo and Streamer X.
The RØDE Interview Pro will be available from early May 2024 at a price of $249 (about £200 / AU$384)
RODE Phone Cage
RODE’s new Phone Cage can work directly with MagSafe iPhones or any MagSafe-compatible phone or case. The magnetic attachment makes attaching a phone quick and simple, and with 33 mounting threads and 5 cold shoe slots, there’s ample scope for adding lights, mics and other accessories.
The Phone Cage can be used as a grip, but you can attach additional handles as required to the mounting points and you can also mount the cage on a tripod. It’s set up for both landscape and portrait orientations.
The RODE Phone Cage will be on sale from late April 2024 and will cost $120 (about £96 / AU$185)
RODE Magnetic Mount
The new RODE Magnetic Mount also uses the MagSafe magnetic attachment, but offers a very different approach to mounting accessories, including three removable magnetic arms. There’s a short and a long cold shoe arm and a long arm with a 1/4-inch tripod thread, which can also be used with a handle or a desktop arm.
Designed to be lightweight and compact, the RODE Magnetic Mount will be available from late April 2024 at a price of $90 (about £72 / AU$139).
Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com