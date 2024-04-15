RODE launches Interview PRO wireless mic at NAB show

The RODE Interview PRO is a handheld wireless microphone fully compatible with RODE’s existing series IV wireless products, such as the RODE Wireless Pro. It comes with a “professional grade” condenser capsule for broadcast-quality audio with “rich and detailed” voice reproduction.

Launched at NAB 2024, it’s a handheld mic designed not just for broadcast use but also podcasting and run and gun style presentations. It has an omnidirectional polar pattern to make it more forgiving in interviews or presentations where precise mic placement is more difficult.

The capsule has an internal shock mounting to reduce any handling noise and an internal pop filter reduces plosives in speech. The new mic also comes with a wind shield for outdoor recording.

The Interview PRO uses RODE’s GainAssist technology to automatically adjust the mic level while transmitting to the receiver to minimise the risk of clipping, but the mic also features on-board 32-bit recording, with 32GB internal memory and more than 40 hours of potential recording time. Internal recording can be started and stopped with a dedicated button and guarantees users a ‘clean’ audio backup – it also lets the Interview Pro double as a field recorder.

The RODE Interview Pro is compatible with RODE's series IV wireless ecosystem but also features on-board recording. (Image credit: RODE)

With a maximum range of 200m (with line of sight), the Interview Pro could be the ideal addition to an existing wireless RODE setup for interviewers and podcasting on location. RODE already makes some of the best wireless microphones, and the Interview Pro is also compatible with RODE’s audio production devices, including the RØDECaster Pro II, RØDECaster Duo and Streamer X.

The RØDE Interview Pro will be available from early May 2024 at a price of $249 (about £200 / AU$384)

(Image credit: RODE)

RODE Phone Cage

RODE’s new Phone Cage can work directly with MagSafe iPhones or any MagSafe-compatible phone or case. The magnetic attachment makes attaching a phone quick and simple, and with 33 mounting threads and 5 cold shoe slots, there’s ample scope for adding lights, mics and other accessories.

The Phone Cage can be used as a grip, but you can attach additional handles as required to the mounting points and you can also mount the cage on a tripod. It’s set up for both landscape and portrait orientations.

The RODE Phone Cage will be on sale from late April 2024 and will cost $120 (about £96 / AU$185)

(Image credit: RODE)

RODE Magnetic Mount

The new RODE Magnetic Mount also uses the MagSafe magnetic attachment, but offers a very different approach to mounting accessories, including three removable magnetic arms. There’s a short and a long cold shoe arm and a long arm with a 1/4-inch tripod thread, which can also be used with a handle or a desktop arm.

Designed to be lightweight and compact, the RODE Magnetic Mount will be available from late April 2024 at a price of $90 (about £72 / AU$139).