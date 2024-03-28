Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF launch with a switchable diffusion filter!

While all the world is swooning over the Fujifilm X100 VI, it’s easy to forget that Ricoh has a cult compact camera of its own. The Ricoh GR III (and GR IIIx) are pocket-sized sized ‘street’ cameras with APS-C sensors, fast AF and a loyal fanbase of their own.

Not everyone is a fan, given that there is no EVF and both cameras have a fixed lens with a modest f/2.8 maximum aperture, but if you want a big-sensor camera that you can slide into a jacket or a trouser pocket, then they are amongst the best compact cameras of all, and regarded by many as amongst the best cameras for travel and best cameras for street photography.

The HDF in the name of the new cameras stands for Highlight Diffusion Filter, and it’s a genuine optical filter built into the shutter unit. When activated, it produces softened, spreading highlights which are very different to these cameras’ regular high-contrast, high-resolution rendering and lend a softer, more romanticized look.

The integrated HDF in the new Ricoh GR III models creates soft, spreading highlights. (Image credit: Ricoh, Wolfgang Baus)

This HDF version is available for both GR III models. The regular Ricoh GR III has fixed 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens, while the Ricoh GR IIIx swaps this for a 40mm equivalent f/2.8 lens. The idea is that you choose the variant that best suits your style and needs.

The new HDF models can be distinguished from the regular GR III with a new gray/silver shutter button. There’s a change on the inside too, as the regular internal ND filter option has, unfortunately, had to give way to the new HDF filter.

(Image credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF key features

• 18.3mm (28mm equivalent) f2.8 lens (GR III), 26.1mm (40mm equivalent) f2.8 lens (GR IIIx)

• 24.4MP АРЅ-С sensor

• Вuіlt-іn Ніghlіght Dіffuѕіоn Fіltеr with dеdісаtеd асtіоn buttоn

• Full HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60p)

• High-speed hybrid AF system

• 3-Axis Shake Reduction System, 4 ѕtорѕ compensation

• GR ЕNGІNЕ 6 processor

• Start-up time approx. 0.8 secs

• 3.0-inch 1,037k dоt touchscreen LCD

Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF price and availability

The Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF are available for pre-order now. The GR III HDF will cost $1,069.95 / £1,049 (about AU$1,643), while the GR IIIx HDF will be slightly more expensive at $1,149.95 / £1,099 (about AU$1,765).

