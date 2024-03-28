Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF launch with a switchable diffusion filter!

This isn’t some quick-fix digital effect, but a real diffusion filter in the shutter unit and activated by a function button
While all the world is swooning over the Fujifilm X100 VI, it’s easy to forget that Ricoh has a cult compact camera of its own. The Ricoh GR III (and GR IIIx) are pocket-sized sized ‘street’ cameras with APS-C sensors, fast AF and a loyal fanbase of their own.
The HDF in the name of the new cameras stands for Highlight Diffusion Filter, and it’s a genuine optical filter built into the shutter unit. When activated, it produces softened, spreading highlights which are very different to these cameras’ regular high-contrast, high-resolution rendering and lend a softer, more romanticized look.
This HDF version is available for both GR III models. The regular Ricoh GR III has fixed 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens, while the Ricoh GR IIIx swaps this for a 40mm equivalent f/2.8 lens. The idea is that you choose the variant that best suits your style and needs.
The new HDF models can be distinguished from the regular GR III with a new gray/silver shutter button. There’s a change on the inside too, as the regular internal ND filter option has, unfortunately, had to give way to the new HDF filter.
Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF key features
• 18.3mm (28mm equivalent) f2.8 lens (GR III), 26.1mm (40mm equivalent) f2.8 lens (GR IIIx)
• 24.4MP АРЅ-С sensor
• Вuіlt-іn Ніghlіght Dіffuѕіоn Fіltеr with dеdісаtеd асtіоn buttоn
• Full HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60p)
• High-speed hybrid AF system
• 3-Axis Shake Reduction System, 4 ѕtорѕ compensation
• GR ЕNGІNЕ 6 processor
• Start-up time approx. 0.8 secs
• 3.0-inch 1,037k dоt touchscreen LCD
Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF price and availability
The Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF are available for pre-order now. The GR III HDF will cost $1,069.95 / £1,049 (about AU$1,643), while the GR IIIx HDF will be slightly more expensive at $1,149.95 / £1,099 (about AU$1,765).
Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com