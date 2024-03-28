Ricoh GR III HDF and GR IIIx HDF launch with a switchable diffusion filter!

By Rod Lawton
published

This isn’t some quick-fix digital effect, but a real diffusion filter in the shutter unit and activated by a function button

Ricoh GR III HDF
(Image credit: Ricoh)

While all the world is swooning over the Fujifilm X100 VI, it’s easy to forget that Ricoh has a cult compact camera of its own. The Ricoh GR III (and GR IIIx) are pocket-sized sized ‘street’ cameras with APS-C sensors, fast AF and a loyal fanbase of their own.

Not everyone is a fan, given that there is no EVF and both cameras have a fixed lens with a modest f/2.8 maximum aperture, but if you want a big-sensor camera that you can slide into a jacket or a trouser pocket, then they are amongst the best compact cameras of all, and regarded by many as amongst the best cameras for travel and best cameras for street photography.

Rod Lawton
Rod Lawton
Contributor

Rod is an independent photography journalist and editor, and a long-standing Digital Camera World contributor, having previously worked as DCW's Group Reviews editor. Before that he has been technique editor on N-Photo, Head of Testing for the photography division and Camera Channel editor on TechRadar, as well as contributing to many other publications. He has been writing about photography technique, photo editing and digital cameras since they first appeared, and before that began his career writing about film photography. He has used and reviewed practically every interchangeable lens camera launched in the past 20 years, from entry-level DSLRs to medium format cameras, together with lenses, tripods, gimbals, light meters, camera bags and more. Rod has his own camera gear blog at fotovolo.com but also writes about photo-editing applications and techniques at lifeafterphotoshop.com



