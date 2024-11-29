Retro CCD cameras make a huge comeback in China with the trendy youth

Once easy to find for a few dollars, these CCD cameras a now skyrocketed in price as the nostalgia wave continues

CCD Sensor
(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

The retro nostalgia continues across China as the once-forgotten charged-coupled device (CCD) cameras have made a comeback with the youth.

According to Shanghai-based news site Shine, CCD digital cameras are gaining traction across Chinese social media platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Douyin, and Weibo. One available for less than $10, they are now being sold second hand for hundreds of dollars.

