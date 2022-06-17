Should I buy a refurbished Canon camera

If you're curious about buying a refurbished Canon camera, we don't blame you. A refurbished camera will offer exactly the same specs as a brand new camera, but it'll come complete with an often significant discount. If you're tempted by the saving, but apprehensive about buying anything other than brand new, we're here to put your mind at ease.

One of the best aspects of buying a refurbished Canon camera is that it comes with an identical one year warranty to the new cameras. This means that you have exactly the same protection as if you'd bought an 'ordinary' camera.

There are only two real downsides to buying a refurbished Canon camera. The first is that if you're looking for a specific camera, you might not find it on your first search. In fact, if you're searching for a somewhat rare bit of kit, or something that's only just come out, you may have to wait a little while before it shows up. However, if you're looking for something such as a Canon EOS RP (opens in new tab) or a Canon EOS M50 II (opens in new tab), then you're more likely to find what you want.

The only other tiny downside is purely aesthetic – when you receive your refurbished Canon camera, it won't be in an 'ordinary' box. While it'll have everything it should have inside, the box itself will likely be a nondescript white box. This potentially might mean that your gear will have a slightly lower resale value if you later decide to sell it on, but it shouldn't be by much.

However, the fantastic upside of buying a refurbished camera is that you can knock off at least $100 off the retail price of one of the best Canon cameras (opens in new tab) – and often more! While you might not get the official box, you will get a fully functioning camera that works just as well as its brand new counterparts.

According to an interview (opens in new tab) with Canon's Director of Service Operations, any Canon cameras selected to be refurbished and sold on "undergo a rigorous refurbishment process. Our trained Canon technicians perform comprehensive quality assurance inspects, replacing any needed components with genuine Canon parts. Before being offered for sale… the refurbished product is subjected to a comprehensive technical evaluation, which includes functional testing and assessments…"

The refurbished camera market moves pretty quickly, so there's no guarantee that you'll be able to find exactly what you're looking for. However, it's definitely worth checking out the Canon refurbished pages below to see if you can find a great deal for you.

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Canon cameras (opens in new tab)

Canon USA usually has lots of exciting refurbished Canon cameras to explore, potentially including a Canon EOS RP with 24-105mm f/4 lens, or a Canon EOS M50 II. Take a scroll through the latest cameras available here!

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Canon lenses (opens in new tab)

It's even harder to predict what kind of lenses you could see in the refurbished Canon lenses section, but there are definitely some cracking deals to be found. Keep a look out for some discounted RF lenses – and some EF wildcards as well!

(opens in new tab) Refurbished Canon flashes (opens in new tab)

There don't tend to be a huge amount of refurbished Speedlite flashes, but you can sometimes find some discounted gems. If you've been looking for a new photographic challenge, or you simply want a back-up flashgun, the refurbished Canon flashes page might just be the answer you've been looking for.



Read more

Canon EOS R5 vs R6 (opens in new tab): What are the differences and which is best for you?

Canon EOS R5 review (opens in new tab)

Canon EOS R6 review (opens in new tab)