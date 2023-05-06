Red Bull's photo contest is on the hunt for the best action and adventure images

Red Bull has just opened this year's Red Bull Illume Image Quest to adventure and action sports image-makers all over the world. Photographers and videographers with a passion for capturing anything from base jumping to BMXing are invited to enter the world’s largest and most respected high-octane photo award to be in with a chance of traveling the world and receiving global recognition.

Now in its seventh year, the Red Bull Illume continues to grow with more people entering year on year. In total there are ten categories, ranging from energy and innovation to playground and creative. Eight of the ten categories can be entered via the Red Bull Illume website and will be judged by an international panel of experts (which last year included Digital Camera World's editor, James Artaius) while two categories are specifically for Instagram photos and Reels and will be judged by the public.

As well as receiving international recognition and the title of Red Bull Illume Photographer of the Year, the winner will also have the opportunity to travel the world to exhibit their work and share the story behind the image. A 50-strong panel of judges will select 50 finalists, plus 10 category winners and an overall winner who will be revealed in winter 2023.

Will Saunders, an advertising and documentary photographer specializing in outdoor adventures was the winner of the 2021 contest. "Winning was beyond special and I would encourage everyone to check out Red Bull Illume and submit your photos. You never know. I never thought this would happen… Red Bull Illume is all about blending art and sport. It’s a special competition because it pushes both athletes and photographers to create something new."

Submissions will be accepted until July 31 (May 31 for the Instagram categories), and photos must have been taken since August 01 2021. Each contestant can submit up to five images and the competition is free to enter. For more information, terms and conditions, FAQs or to see examples of previous winners, head to the Red Bull Illume website (opens in new tab).

