Realme 10 smartphone series to launch in November

Realme has confirmed, via their official Twitter account, that their upcoming 10 series smartphones will launch in November. The Chinese manufacturer has also teased that the Realme 10 series will see three major upgrade areas, or as they call it "leap-forward technologies" of performance, design, and display.

The 3 major leap-forward technologies are Performance, Design & Display 🤓 Did you get them right? And yupp, the new #realme Number Series will be launched in Nov!! Hit the 💛 if you can't wait. https://t.co/CrZLrAGPr9October 26, 2022 See more

This tweet from Realme marks the beginning of their teaser campaign for the 10 series, which will update the Realme 9 phone series (opens in new tab), so doesn’t give much away. Luckily, as is the usual way, as the phone has gotten closer to launch there are rumours surrounding the new series.

Realme 10 series: Specifications

Courtesy of GSMArena (opens in new tab), who spotted the Realme 10 and 10Pro+ getting certified in China, we know that the Realme 10 (RMX3663) will feature a flat display and back alongside a dual camera setup consisting of two large cut-outs. Meanwhile, the certification tells us that the Realme 10 Pro+ (RMX3687) will boast a curved display and curved back, as well as three camera modules.

Another certification, this time in Thailand and again spotted by GSMArena (opens in new tab), notes that the Realme 10 Pro+ (RMX3686) has passed the China Quality Certification (CQC) database with a 4,890 mAh rated battery capacity, which will mean a 5,000 mAh typical capacity battery. The 10 Pro+ is also rumored to have the Dimensity 1080 SoC and to boast a 120 Hz refresh rate, 50MP main camera with OIS and 67W charging support.

The vanilla Realme 10 is rumored to use the Helio G99 chip and also to have a huge 5,000 mAh battery but with slower 33W charging and a flat screen, which all sounds believable.

What isn’t clear currently is if there will be a Realme 10 Pro sitting between the 10 and 10 Pro+ in the new series, as we’ve not heard any rumor or leaks around this particular model.

