Rankin's advertising business files for bankruptcy amid "Tough shift in creative landscape"

Describing it as a "big shock," Rankin said the bankruptcy was caused by an "unforeseen tax bill"

Owing employees more than £300,000 (about $393,000), Rankin Group, the advertising agency owned by stalwart British photographer Rankin, has filed for bankruptcy, owing a further £1m ($1.3m) to the UK tax authority HMRC. 

Full name John Rankin Waddell, he has photographed the likes of Queen Elizabeth II, Madonna, and David Bowie, and set up his advertising agency, initially called Rankin Creative, five years ago.

