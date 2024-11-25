Radiant Photo 2 unleashes improved AI image editing power and introduces specialized workflows

Radiant continues to push the boundaries of AI-powered image editing with enhanced tools and faster workflow options

Radiant Imaging Labs has announced Radiant Photo 2, the latest edition of its AI-powered image editing software, which comes with a variety of new features and improvements.

Since its release in 2022, Radiant Photo has been utilizing AI-powered tools to enhance workflow, leading the way in AI image editing. Unlike other AI editing software, however, Radiant does not employ generative AI methods. This means that changes made by the software are subtle and operate at a pixel level, preserving the integrity of the image and allowing users to maintain control.

