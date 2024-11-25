Radiant Photo 2 unleashes improved AI image editing power and introduces specialized workflows

Radiant Imaging Labs has announced Radiant Photo 2, the latest edition of its AI-powered image editing software, which comes with a variety of new features and improvements.

Since its release in 2022, Radiant Photo has been utilizing AI-powered tools to enhance workflow, leading the way in AI image editing. Unlike other AI editing software, however, Radiant does not employ generative AI methods. This means that changes made by the software are subtle and operate at a pixel level, preserving the integrity of the image and allowing users to maintain control.

(Image credit: Radiant Imaging Labs)

Elia Locardi, CEO of Radiant Imaging Labs and a professional photographer, states, "Photographers deserve tools that don’t just meet standards – they raise them. Radiant Photo 2 is designed to do exactly that. By intuitively understanding each photo – its lighting, subject, and background – it delivers results that are both precise and effortless. It’s more than editing software; it’s a tool built to empower photographers and creators to achieve their best work without compromise."

So, how does it accomplish this? Radiant Photo 2 enhances existing tools and features while also introducing new options for enthusiasts, beginners, and professionals. Highlights include Intelligent Scene Detection, unique workflows tailored to specific photography genres, Live Effects, and new portrait tools.

A before and after shot of the effect of Radiant Photo 2's new portrait editing tools including Face Light (Image credit: Radiant Imaging Labs)

Intelligent Scene Detection automatically identifies the scene type captured in an image – be it landscape, portrait, or otherwise – and recommends edits to enhance the photograph. From this detection, users receive a unique selection of development settings and editing tools for a personalized editing experience.

Radiant Photo 2 introduces workflows specifically designed for various photography genres, although these come at an additional cost ($79 / £79 for one or $190 / £190 for all). The software launches with four initial genres: Portraiture, Landscape, Pets, and Birds, with more genres expected to be added in the future.

These workflows tailor tools, color corrections, and enhancements based on the subject. For instance, the Portraiture workflow includes a 10-point skin tone detection feature, intelligent color-cast correction, and dedicated settings for studio, environmental, and outdoor portraits.

Radiant's portrait tools have long been a standout feature, providing exceptional editing options that maintain authenticity and render skin tones accurately. With Radiant Photo 2, new portrait tools are introduced, such as Face Light – a feature that gives a professional glow to the face, mimicking softbox lighting.

Screen shot of the Landscape Workflow (Image credit: Radiant Imaging Labs)

What sets Radiant apart from other imaging editing software is its commitment to a non-destructive workflow, further enhanced by the improved Live Effects feature.

The company notes, "Our advanced 16-bit live effects system ensures all tools work seamlessly together, providing consistent previews of adjustments and making it easy to revisit settings at any time. Unlike other software that often rasterizes images after masking, flattens them after major edits, or complicates reverting basic adjustments like exposure following a black-and-white conversion, Radiant Photo keeps every adjustment fully editable. With Radiant Photo, you’re free to refine your edits whenever needed – no compromises."

Other notable features of Radiant Photo 2 include advanced color tools for selective adjustments and film simulations, customizable workspaces, and Smart Batch Export, which enhances professional workflows by integrating with Adobe Lightroom.

Radiant Photo 2 continues the brand’s commitment to user privacy, ensuring that no personal data is transferred from the app to the company or the cloud. All changes are processed locally on the user’s device, guaranteeing fast editing speeds while maintaining user privacy and security.

The company emphasizes, "We are committed to respecting intellectual property and artists, empowering our users with Assistive AI that enhances creativity instead of replacing it."

Radiant Photo 2 will first be available to current users by the end of November, followed by a public beta in December 2024. The software operates as stand-alone software on Windows and macOS and can also be used as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom.

For new users Radiant Photo 2 as a standalone software and plug-in is priced at $159 / £159 and for existing users $99 / £99. Radiant Photo is also available via the subscription service Toolkit which costs $50 per year (Australian pricing to be confirmed). More information can be found on the Radiant Imaging Labs website.