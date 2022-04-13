£149 Realme C35 camera phone offers 50MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture

Following the launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro, which brings the world’s first 150 degree ultra-wide camera to the phone market, the Indian phone giant has now announced the C31 and C35. The new smartphones both sit firmly in the budget category but offer impressive specifications regardless.

Realme C35

(Image credit: Realme)

The most exciting of the newly launched phones is the C35 and the most exciting of its features is its features is its camera, so we will start there. The main camera sensor on the Realme C35 offers a 50MP resolution and a f/1.8 aperture – it’s the same one that features on the excellent Realme GT 2 Pro! Completing the camera setup is an f/2.4 macro lens with a 4cm depth of field and a black and white camera designed specifically for portraits with an f/2.8 aperture, that is bound to be popular. Selfies are taken of via a 8MP Sony sensor.

Under the hood there is a Unisoc T616 chipset – the C35 being the first to use it. The 5000mAh battery features 18W quick charge, which Realme says can deliver a 50% charge in 49 minutes. It has a 6.6inch Full HD screen and is a nice-looking device with a particularly slim design at 8.1mm – “the slimmest phone in the segment”, according to Realme. It comes in Glowing Black or Glowing Green color options and costs £149 for 4GB RAM & 64GB storage, and £169 for 4GB RAM & 128GB storage.

Realme C31

(Image credit: Realme)

Cheaper than the C35, the C31’s specifications aren’t as impressive but it’s still a very decent smartphone for the price. Starting again with the camera system, the C31 has a 13MP main camera, a black and white portrait lens and a macro lens and a 5MP selfie camera in the screen notch.

Running on a Unisoc T612 chip, the C31 has a 6.5-inch screen and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charger. It’s slim at 8.4mm and is available in Light Silver and Dark Green at £129 for 4GB & 64GB storage.

Realme phones are not currently available in the US.

• Best budget camera phones

• Best burner phones

• The best camera phones you can buy today

• Best Xiaomi phones

• The best phablets

• Which is the best iPhone for photography?

• The best gimbals

• Best phone cases