Portrait of Humanity photo contest opens up with free entry for all

One of the winners of Portrait of Humanity Vol. 4. Francisco, 34, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his nine-month-old daughter, Megan, from the early morning cold and wind, after crossing the Rio Grande into the US.

Back for its fifth year, 1854 Media and the British Journal of Photography invites you to enter Portrait of Humanity. This global contest asks photographers to submit photos “capturing the moments that make us what we are” to be in with the chance of having their work seen internationally.

Since its inception, Portrait of Humanity (opens in new tab), the importance and depiction of our shared sense of humanity is what drives the award. The award presents an opportunity to capture the moments that remind us what it is to be human amidst times of uncertainty, conflict and strife.

In total, 30 winning images will be selected alongside three individual series to be part of a major international exhibition. A further 200 shortlisted images will be selected to appear in the Portrait of Humanity Vol. 5 book printed by Hoxton Mini Press.

Wilson, North Carolina (Image credit: Mateo Ruiz Gonzalez)

For the first time in its history, Portrait of Humanity (opens in new tab) is giving away one free entry to anyone who wants to submit as a way of making the award accessible to photographers all over the world. 1854 Members are able to enter up to three images for free in the single image contest, or up to 10 in the series or story category while non-members will be charged $25 or $35 respectively.

Marianna - Province Of Milan, Italy. (Image credit: Chiara Luxardo)

Bermuda. Mr Brangman uses the side of his home as a public message board where he shares his opinion on everything from obesity to Donald Trump. (Image credit: Meredith Andrews)

As usual, this year’s judging panel will consist of industry leaders and internationally renowned photographers. This year, the panel consists of Martin Usbourne, the founder of Hoxton Mini Press, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, a photographer, journalist and photo editor at Time Magazine, Richmond Orlando Mensah of MANJU Journal, the artist and educator Sunil Gupta and various other artists, curators and photographers.

Entries will close on 14 July 2022 and any image submitted must have been taken after January 2021 and judging will commence shortly after. Following the unprecedented global struggle people have faced over the last two years, it is expected Portrait of Humanity Vol.5 will be one of the most impactful awards yet.

