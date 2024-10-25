Polaroid and Magnum have chosen their top instant camera storytellers

After announcing an open call in July, Polaroid and Magnum have chosen 10 emerging artists as winners. Their work will go on global display at Paris Photo this November.

It is the first time iconic instant camera manufacturer Polaroid and renowned photography cooperative Magnum have partnered on a project. Working together, with headline open-call judges and Magnum photographers Enri Canaj, Jim Goldberg, and Newsha Tavakolian, they sifted through over 2,000 entries from over 100 countries with the job of finding the top emerging talents in visual storytelling.

(Image credit: Mohamed Hassan)

The 10 chosen artists submitted images that represent their experiences of the human condition while reflecting on the world around them. Chosen for their ability to tell empathy-evoking stories, they will now receive mentorship from the headline Magnum photographers along with a Polaroid I-2 camera to capture the next chapter of their stories.

COO of Magnum Photos Marine Merindol says, "We are thrilled with the response to the Magnum and Polaroid Open Call and the creative ingenuity shown in the winners' final works. For many participants, it was their first time shooting with Polaroid film, and it was inspiring to see how this medium shaped their art, adding authenticity and immediacy to their storytelling".

The artists chosen are Jakub Stanek (Poland), Aleruchi Kinika (Nigeria), Mengwen Cao (China/USA), Jaír Fernando Coll (Colombia), Mohamed Hassan (Egypt/UK), Stefan Pavic (Kosovo), Natela Grigalashvil (Georgia), D. M. Terblanche (South Africa/Germany), and Jed Bacason (Philippines/UAE).

(Image credit: Mengwen Cao)

The final selection of the works is titled Real Life is Not Black and White, and showcases how instant photography can be harnessed as a powerful medium in visual storytelling and creative expression.

With more and more AI-generating features being introduced to cameras and editing software, it is difficult to differentiate what is an authentic image. I think instant cameras are among the few mediums where we know for certain that they cannot be digitally manipulated, an increasingly valuable commodity.

Instant photography also plays into Polaroid's Inperfectionsim movement, which "champions the idea that rejecting 'perfection' is the path to embracing a more creative, connected life".

The work of the winning open-call artists will be on display along with the work of their Magnum Photo mentors from November 7-10 at the Paris Photo Fair at the Grand Palais (booth P06) and as a digital exhibition on Polaroid's website.

(Image credit: Polaroid X Magnum)

