Polaroid and Magnum have chosen their top instant camera storytellers

By
published

Instant cameras are a powerful storytelling tool, and Polaroid and Magnum have chosen the artists to prove it

Polaroid X Magnum
(Image credit: Jaír Fernando Coll)

After announcing an open call in July, Polaroid and Magnum have chosen 10 emerging artists as winners. Their work will go on global display at Paris Photo this November.

It is the first time iconic instant camera manufacturer Polaroid and renowned photography cooperative Magnum have partnered on a project. Working together, with headline open-call judges and Magnum photographers Enri Canaj, Jim Goldberg, and Newsha Tavakolian, they sifted through over 2,000 entries from over 100 countries with the job of finding the top emerging talents in visual storytelling.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

TOPICS

Related articles