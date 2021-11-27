Pocket a point-and-click with these Black Friday compact camera deals

Black Friday camera deals won’t be slowing down any time soon, and the best Cyber Monday camera deals are yet to come!

If you’re looking to keep a camera on you at all times but don’t want to lug around a bulky body and lots of lenses, a compact camera might be the way to go. These pocket-sized devices boast incredibly versatile zoom ranges, high-quality video recording and good looks to boot!

Compact cameras tend to be reasonably budget friendly and Black Friday only makes these prices even more palatable. From beefier bridge cameras to sleek-and-stylish travel zooms, here are a few standout deals…

Black Friday compact camera deals: US

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 Mark II | Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 Mark II | was $897.99 | now $747.99

Save $150 on this premium quality 'bridge' camera from Panasonic. It packs a larger than usual 20MP 1-inch sensor for extra image quality, and a high-end Leica badged 24-400mm f/2.8-4 superzoom lens. With 4K video and image stabilization, it's great for sports and wildlife.

Panasonic Lumix ZS200 | Panasonic Lumix ZS200 | was $797.99 | now $597.99

Save $200 on Panasonic's premium quality travel camera, featuring a large 20-megapixel 1-inch sensor for higher image quality and a long-range 15x optical zoom equivalent to 24-360mm. It's an ideal camera for enthusiasts looking for a versatile, high-quality pocket camera.

Panasonic Lumix ZS70 | Panasonic Lumix ZS70 | was $397.99 | now $297.99

Save $100 on this great little travel camera that's small enough to fit in a jacket pocket, easy enough for anyone to use and still packs a huge 30x optical zoom – and it can even shoot 4K video.

Sony ZV-1 | Sony ZV-1 | was a $748 | now $648

Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1 when you buy it from Adorama. It's one of the best compact vlogging cameras you can get, it's perfect for travel and this kit comes with a shoulder bag and 32GB memory card – amazing!

Panasonic DC-ZS200 | Panasonic DC-ZS200 | was $798 | now $598

Save $200 on a Panasonic DC-ZS200 – a compact digital camera with a 15X optical zoom lens equivalent to 24-360mm, 5-axis of optical image stabilization plus shoot macro photography as close as 3cm to your subject.

Panasonic DC-LX100 II | Panasonic DC-LX100 II | was $998 | now $798

Save $200 on a Panasonic Lumix DC-LX100 II camera when you buy from B&H Photo Video. It features a 17MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 4K video at 24 or 30p, a 35mm equivalent zoom range of 24-75mm and an aperture of f/1.7-2.8.

Panasonic Lumix ZS100 | Panasonic Lumix ZS100 | was $698 | now $398

Save $300 on this premium quality compact camera from Panasonic, with a large 1-inch sensor and 10x optical zoom. Its size and zoom range make it the perfect travel camera. Available in both black and silver.

Canon Ivy Rec digital camera | Canon Ivy Rec digital camera | was $129 | now $49

Save $80 on a Canon Ivy Rec digital camera with a 13MP CMOS sensor, built-in Bluetooth and wifi and a carabiner style clip so you can attach it to a belt or bag for easy carrying.

