Phase One XT medium format camera gets new tilt-shift lens

Costing $62,500 / £60,000, the Phase One XT is a rare beast of a medium-format camera, that most of us can only dream of being able to afford. But for professional architectural and landscape photographers it has been the high-end technical field camera of choice, with its elegant Danish engineering and its exacting 150-megapixel digital back.

And now users have a new lens to use with it - the Rodenstock 70mm XT Tilt HR Digaron-W f/5.6. This will be the fourth for this camera system, that was first introduced in 2019.

Adapted from an existing Rodenstock lens, the new lens offers a standard angle of view, and provides 5° of tilt, and 12° of shift when coupled with the Phase One XT. It offers an image circle of 100mm, and provides an equivalent focal length to a full-frame 45mm lens.

Phase One Rodenstock 70mm XT Tilt HR Digaron-W f/5.6 (Image credit: Phase One)

Existing tilt-shift lenses in the XT range are the XT 32mm f/4.0 Tilt, XT 40mm f/4.0 Tilt and the XT 50mm f/4.0 Tilt wideangles.

The 70mm Tilt goes on sale next week and is expected to cost in the region of $10,000/£10,000.