Phase One XT medium format camera gets new tilt-shift lens

By Chris George
published

Rodenstock 70mm XT Tilt HR Digaron-W f/5.6 becomes third tilt-shit lens option for the 150MP XT medium format camera

Phase One XT and lenses
(Image credit: Phase One)

Costing $62,500 / £60,000, the Phase One XT is a rare beast of a medium-format camera, that most of us can only dream of being able to afford. But for professional architectural and landscape photographers it has been the high-end technical field camera of choice, with its elegant Danish engineering and its exacting 150-megapixel digital back. 

And now users have a new lens to use with it - the Rodenstock 70mm XT Tilt HR Digaron-W f/5.6. This will be the fourth for this camera system, that was first introduced in 2019. 

Adapted from an existing Rodenstock lens, the new lens offers a standard angle of view, and provides 5° of tilt, and 12° of shift when coupled with the Phase One XT. It offers an image circle of 100mm, and provides an equivalent focal length to a full-frame 45mm lens. 

Phase One Rodenstock 70mm XT Tilt HR Digaron-W f/5.6

Phase One Rodenstock 70mm XT Tilt HR Digaron-W f/5.6 (Image credit: Phase One)

Existing tilt-shift lenses in the XT range are the XT 32mm f/4.0 Tilt, XT 40mm f/4.0 Tilt and the  XT 50mm f/4.0 Tilt wideangles.

The 70mm Tilt goes on sale next week and is expected to cost in the region of $10,000/£10,000.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles