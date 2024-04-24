Panasonic S5 II X with 70-200mm f/2.8 pro camera kit price slashed by £1,100

Save £1,100 on this pro-grade Lumix mirrorless camera bundle, as price drops further

We mentioned this deal a few weeks, back - but are highlighting it again, as it has now dropped in price by a further £100. So, if you've been waiting for a great deal on a dream professional setup that's one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, but also has great specs for video this deal on the Panasonic S5 II X and S Pro 70-200mm f/2.8 bundle will fit the bill perfectly. Currently, Park Cameras has this amazing pro-grade bundle with a £1,099 saving, now at just £2,999!

