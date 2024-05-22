Panasonic pancake! A new super-skinny 26mm lens is here to match the Lumix S9

By
published

A 26mm pancake lens, followed by an 18-40mm lens later in the year, will give the Lumix S9 some more practical options

Panasonic Lumix S 26mm f/8 lens attached to a camera sat on some red sandstone
(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic has just announced the brand new Lumix S9 camera, now the smallest and lightest full-frame body in the Lumix lineup. The camera is impressively small, but the downside of such a pint-sized camera is that there aren’t a lot of Lumix lenses that perfectly match the petite S9 body. 

Never fear, though, as Panasonic has a solution, announcing two lenses that are a much more practical size for the Lumix S9.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Gareth Bevan
Gareth Bevan
Reviews Editor

Gareth is a photographer based in London, working as a freelance photographer and videographer for the past several years, having the privilege to shoot for some household names. With work focusing on fashion, portrait and lifestyle content creation, he has developed a range of skills covering everything from editorial shoots to social media videos. Outside of work, he has a personal passion for travel and nature photography, with a devotion to sustainability and environmental causes.

Related articles