Panasonic Lumix S5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest ever price

Many of the best cheap camera deals you can find are on older models… Trusted cameras that have been on sale of a few years - but now discounted to prices that make them bargains. And today, we have just spotted another of this - with a new best-ever price for the Panasonic S5 with its Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit zoom, which is now just £999 from Park Cameras.

Launched four years ago, the S5 helped turn Panasonic into a major player in the full-frame mirrorless camera market - thanks to its great price. And now with its successor, the Panasonic S5 II now on the market - the OG has dropped to what is a seriously tempting price for those looking for a full-frame bargain.

Panasonic S5 +20-60mm|was £1,199|now £999

SAVE £200 at Park Cameras Well-rounded and fairly lightweight the Panasonic S5 combines capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor that's also capable of 4K at 60p with 10-bit internal recording.



Well-rounded and fairly lightweight, the Panasonic Lumix S5 combines capable video and photo functions with a portable design. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor that's capable of recording UHD 4K at 60p (with 10-bit internal recording), offers dual native ISO in various codecs, and a wide 14 stops of dynamic range. For stills it caters to a versatile range of applications, with 7fps continuous shooting, native ISO from 100-51200, and can even produce 96MP images from its High-Res Shot mode.

In terms of physical design, the S5 borrows elements from the larger S1-series of cameras, but has a smaller footprint and lightweight profile for improved portability. The S5 incorporates a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a free-angle 3.0" 1.84m-dot touchscreen LCD. It also has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity to devices, and offers dual SD memory card slots for extra file flexibility.

It has a fully articulated screen, which makes it perfect for shooting video overhead, at the hip, or recording yourself. The screen can also be flipped to face you, making it perfect for vloggers who want a high-quality stills camera.

Its video capabilities are impressive, and even more so if you hook it up to an external recorder such as the Atomos Ninja V. Internally, it can shoot 4K 60 10-bit 4:2:0 with a 30-minute record limit and a max data rate of 200Mbps. When filming with an external recorder, it can output 5.9K raw at 12-bit 4:2:0.

All in all, the price-to-performance ratio with this amazing deal is hard to pass up!

