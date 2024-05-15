Panasonic Lumix S5 full-frame mirrorless camera drops to lowest ever price

Many of the best cheap camera deals you can find are on older models… Trusted cameras that have been on sale of a few years - but now discounted to prices that make them bargains. And today, we have just spotted another of this - with a new best-ever price for the Panasonic S5 with its Lumix S 20-60mm f/3.5-5.6 kit zoom, which is now just £999 from Park Cameras.

Launched four years ago, the S5 helped turn Panasonic into a major player in the full-frame mirrorless camera market - thanks to its great price. And now with its successor, the Panasonic S5 II now on the market - the OG has dropped to what is a seriously tempting price for those looking for a full-frame bargain.

SAVE £200 at Park Cameras Well-rounded and fairly lightweight the Panasonic S5 combines capable video and photo capabilities with a portable body. Featuring a full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor that's also capable of 4K at 60p with 10-bit internal recording.

