Own Richard Avedon's one-of-a-kind Leica M6!

By Kalum Carter
published

Bonhams is offering a rare chance to own a piece of photography history as Avedon's Leica is auctioned

Richard Avedon Leica m6
(Image credit: Bonhams)

The Leica M6 is cemented as one of the greatest cameras in history and was used by some of the most notable photographers of all time. The 35mm analog camera was incredibly popular in documentary, photojournalism, and what is now considered street photography, and was a particular favorite of one of its founding fathers, Henri Cartier-Breeson. 

Bonhams, an auction house in London, has an exceptional piece of photography history going up for auction. Not only is it one of the best Leica cameras of all time, it belonged to a legend of the medium - Richard Avedon. 

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

