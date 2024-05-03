Own a Cristina de Middel or Steve McCurry print for $110 / £110 – Magnum Square Print Sale is on now

Own a Guy Le Querrec, Steve McCurry, Philippe Halsman, Cristina de Middel or Herbert List print – or many more – in the latest Magnum Square Print Sale, until until 5 May 2024

The latest Magnum Photos Square Print Sale is on now – ‘Fable’ runs until Sunday May 05 and sees the iconic agency team up with the literary magazine Granta.

‘Fable’ explores the symbiosis between visual and written narratives, and 85 images from esteemed Magnum photographers will be available to purchase.

Square Print Sales run for a limited time, so you’ll need to be quick to own a museum-quality 6 x 6in print.

The images in each sale are always different, and are not available outside the sale window. Each print costs $110 / £110.

The ‘Fable’ Square Print Sale is open until Sunday 05 May at 23:59 EDT / 20:59 PST / 04:59 BST Monday 06 May.

Photograph of dogs by Elliott Erwitt taken in Yokohama, Japan, in 2003 (Image credit: © Elliott Erwitt / Magnum Photos)

With ‘Fable’, Magnum and Granta have championed the lasting impact of stories and their tellers.

A fable is a foundational story about human nature – illustrating timeless truths about virtue and vice, they turn on the moral dilemmas that people face.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Through a combination of words and images, they teach universal lessons that are accessible and memorable.

Granta commissioned three writers – Sara Baume, Victoria Adukwei Bulley and Derek Owusu – to delve into the work of 85 Magnum photographers, weaving stories inspired by a bespoke selection of images.

Their pieces were published on Granta.com from April 29. The partnership between Magnum and Granta celebrates a decade of the Square Print Sale, by showcasing the perennial art of storytelling.

Hotel lavatory in Moscow, Russia, 1989, photographed by Harry Gruyaert (Image credit: © Harry Gruyaert / Magnum Photos)

“Writing and photography often exist alongside one another, sometimes in the same publications, but they rarely overlap,” says Max Ferguson, Photo Editor at Granta.

“We have a long history of publishing photography as well as writing and this collaboration between Granta and Magnum is an opportunity for a new kind of collaboration between authors and photographers.”

“We are thrilled to have the chance to work together with the team at Magnum to put these artists together.”

Click here to browse the full selection of the prints available in the ‘Fable’ sale.

A woman in a dust storm, a walking tree, taken by Abbas in Mexico, 1985: State of Guerrero. Village of San Augustin de Oapan (Image credit: © Abbas / Magnum Photos)

“I have always believed that photography is primarily a language – a means to express yourself and communicate,” says Magnum president, Cristina de Middel.

“In recent years, the confirmation of visual storytelling as a strong point of the medium has proven that the possibilities are endless. It feels like photography is finally owning its real nature and mission.

“Partnering with Granta for this edition of the Square Print Sale is a privilege that allows us to research the potential of combining image and text, together.

“By diving into the multiple meanings of an image and inspiring the creation of a text that catalyzes new readings, we bring the medium to its next level. I hope our audience enjoys this playful and stimulating new approach.”

(Image credit: © Bieke Depoorter / Magnum Photos)

This is just a flavor of the prints on offer in the ‘Fable’ Square Print sale. To browse the full selection, and make a purchase, go to: www.magnumphotos.com/shop

Magnum Square Prints are printed on 6 x 6in (15.24 x 15.24cm) archival paper; image size is 5.5in (14cm) on the longest side. The images will not be cropped but will have white borders instead.

Be quick – the sale is on until Sunday May 5!

The ‘Fable’ Square Print Sale ends on Sunday May 5 at 23:59 EDT / Monday May 6 04:59 BST .

The client lounge in Pandora's Box, New York City, 1995, taken by Susan Meiselas (Image credit: © Susan Meiselas / Magnum Photos)

You might also be interested in the best cameras for street photography, along with the best lenses for street photography.