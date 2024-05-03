Own a Cristina de Middel or Steve McCurry print for $110 / £110 – Magnum Square Print Sale is on now

By Niall Hampton
published

85 works by the iconic agency’s photographers appear in the ‘Fable’ sale, in partnership with Granta magazine, until May 05

Composite image of five photographs featuring in the Magnum Square Sale May 2024 with the theme Fables, in partnership with Granta
Own a Guy Le Querrec, Steve McCurry, Philippe Halsman, Cristina de Middel or Herbert List print – or many more – in the latest Magnum Square Print Sale, until until 5 May 2024 (Image credit: © Magnum Photos)

The latest Magnum Photos Square Print Sale is on now – ‘Fable’ runs until Sunday May 05 and sees the iconic agency team up with the literary magazine Granta

‘Fable’ explores the symbiosis between visual and written narratives, and 85 images from esteemed Magnum photographers will be available to purchase. 

Niall Hampton
Niall Hampton
Editor

Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that. 

Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life. 

On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building. 

