Oppo announces Find N2 and Find N2 Flip to take on Samsung's Z Fold and Z Flip 4

Oppo has announced two folding smartphones, the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip, both launching in China initially, with the Flip expected to launch globally. While the Find N2 is a traditional foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (opens in new tab) and the original Find N (opens in new tab), the Find N2 Flip is Oppo's first clamshell foldable, sporting a similar style to the Motorola RAZR (opens in new tab) and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (opens in new tab).

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip (Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo's first flip-style foldable, the Find N2 Flip looks to capitalize on the huge success Samsung seems to have had with the Galaxy Z Flip series. What the Find N2 Flip does differently is switch up the cover screen, taking things from the traditional landscape to a more novel portrait view.

This portrait orientation cover screen should make it easier to snap selfies and see stacked notifications when compared to the wider competing cover screens on other clamshell flip phones.

The Flip also features a large 4300mAh battery and a custom MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset – the same chip in the flagship gaming phone, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. This all looks mighty impressive on paper.

For now, Oppo is holding the Flip 2 details close to its chest, but when the Find N2 Flip comes to global markets, including most European countries early next year, more details about the global version of the device will be released.

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 (Image credit: Oppo)

Interestingly, the phone that isn't launching outside China, the Oppo Find N2, is the one we currently know the most about and had hands-on time with.

The Find N2 brings back Oppo's Hasselblad partnership, as seen on the Find X5 Pro (opens in new tab). Complete with a new Sony flagship camera sensor, the 50MP IMX890, the Find N2's camera carries forward a host of premium features, including Oppo's custom ISP – MariSilicon X, as well as a triple camera system with an auto-focusing ultra-wide.

The Find N2 is the world's lightest horizontally folding phone, weighs less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab), and it still packs the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 power.

The phone's screen also introduces Oppo's second generation of Flexion Hinge, and in addition to being tested up to 400,000 folds, it does a fantastic job of hiding the screen crease.

Not without a couple of compromises, despite an ample 4520mAh battery, the phone misses out on wireless charging, and it also doesn't get a far-reaching telephoto camera, capping out at 47mm.

Read our Oppo Find N2 hands-on (opens in new tab) to find out a lot more about the larger Find N2 sibling, complete with its two-in-one, smartphone-to-tablet styling and Hasselblad-tuned camera system. And check back for more on the Oppo Find N2 Flip in the coming weeks.

