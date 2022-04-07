Only 7 days left to enter Wildscreen Festival's Photo Story Award

The photo award has no requirements around kit used, or location and experience levels, however at least one of the six story images entered must have been captured on or after 1 March 2020. An additional category has been added this year for photographers under 30 years old – the Photo Story Emerging Talent category will be awarded at the discretion of the Jury.

Wildscreen is a Bristol, UK based non-profit charity that was founded to celebrate and reward excellence in the craft of wildlife and environmental storytelling. The Photo Awards are international.

Wildscreen Festival, the largest gathering of natural world storytellers, now invites photographers to submit six images in a complete portfolio to its Photo Story Award (opens in new tab), in search of outstanding photographic storytelling with a focus on elements of nature. The deadline for entries to the awards, as well as video submissions to the Panda Awards (opens in new tab), is Thursday 14 April at midnight.

Entries to Wildscreen's Photo Story Award will be reviewed by a stellar jury of established editors and renowned wildlife photographers. Currently announced members of the judging panel are Kaitlin Yarnall, the Head of Storytelling at National Geographic Society, Azu Nwagbogu, Founder and Director of African Artists’ Foundation (AAF), Laurent Ballesta, naturalist photographer and Co-Creator at Andromède Océanologie and award-winning wildlife photographer for National Geographic and Nikon Ambassador Ami Vitale.

Northern Norway, whales and birds have more frequently been attracted to fishing boats in order to get served a “free meal” with fatal consequences for several whales and birds that get entangled in the fishing bear and die. (Image credit: Audun Rikardsen / Wildscreen)

Entrants are required to submit a story title and synopsis to support their submission. The synopsis should describe as clearly as possible the originality, purpose, strengths and achievements of the submitted Photo Story.

The judging panel will be looking for original stories that have a clear and strong narrative throughout, and a cohesiveness where the images work together as a set, yet are individually of the highest technical quality. Submissions will undergo two rounds of judging, and those received by the entry deadline (14 April) will be reviewed remotely by the Jury from which a shortlist of images deemed to be the best will be considered for the award nomination.

Members of the Ivorian Unit for Trans-National crime pictured with a confiscation of 3,600kgs of Pangolin scales. (Image credit: Brent Stirton / Wildscreen)

The Wildscreen Panda Awards honour the very best in natural world storytelling vis methods of filmmaking, photography and videography. The Panda Awards have been at the heart of the Wildscreen Festival since its first presentation at the initial Festival that began back in 1982, receiving a Wildscreen Panda Award still remains one of the highest honours in the international wildlife film and TV industry.

Be sure to get your entries submitted on time and be in with a chance of receiving the winning award trophy and laurel. For more information on the awards and work of the charity, visit Wildscreen's website (opens in new tab).

