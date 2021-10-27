Olympus hits reset button: rebrands as OM System, teases "next level" camera

Olympus cameras, lenses, audio products and binoculars will now be released under the OM System brand name, as the manufacturer resets and refocuses on its core strengths under a new moniker. As such, going forward, all products will bear the OM System name.

At the same time, it teased a new OM System camera "that brings photography to the next level", powered by computational photography.

There has obviously been a lot of upheaval and change since Olympus Corporation divested its imaging division, which was formally transferred to new company OM Digital Solutions at the start of this year.

However, rather than being fearful of change, the rebrand from Olympus to OM System sees the manufacturer embracing the opportunity that it provides – forging ahead with the advantages of the Micro Four Thirds format, while doubling down on the technological achievements that it has often led the market in.

And all the while, the new name remains true to the heritage of the brand, dating back to the legendary line of OM 35mm film cameras and the pioneering OM-D digital cameras that helped transform the market into a mirrorless one.

“We are passionate about providing creators with the tools necessary to fight time, outsmart the odds, and break free to go on your adventures; sunshine, rain, or snow,” said the company of its new branding.

“We build uniquely compact and dependable imaging systems with creator-centric innovations that allow you always to be ready to capture those once-in-a-lifetime moments. Make it last forever. Defy the moment, with OM System.”

It is easy to be skeptical of change, but we’re optimistic about this fresh start under the OM System name. Already this year we’ve had the brilliant Olympus PEN E-P7 and Olympus M.Zuiko 8-25mm f/4 Pro, along with the the announcement of a pair of f/1.4 Pro lenses – so the new ownership has done all the right things so far.

The full statement from OM Digital Solutions follows.

Wave goodbye to the Olympus logo, and say hello to the new OM System logo (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

OM Digital Solutions GmbH is pleased to introduce the OM System brand for our range of interchangeable lens cameras and lenses, compact digital cameras, audio products, binoculars, and other services. We are proud to share that going forward, Olympus imaging- and audio-related products will be released under the OM System brand. We are also announcing that we are currently developing a new interchangeable lens camera compliant with the Micro Four Thirds System standard that will embody the OM System concept and bring photography to the next level.

The new OM SYSTEM brand

For more than 80 years, since the release of the Semi-Olympus I in 1936, our business (formerly the imaging business of Olympus Corporation) has received tremendous on-going support from our loyal customers for Olympus imaging products. During the film camera era, we achieved an unprecedented compact, lightweight design with the OM series of 35mm SLR cameras, and the development philosophy emphasizes that design lives on in our new company and brand. Looking to the future, we pledge to establish brand value and growth through building the new OM System brand.

What we want to accomplish with OM System

OM System expresses our determination to continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers through our mission to always challenging convention and a philosophy of continuous product development, which we have adhered to since the establishment of the OM Digital Solutions. Through our products and services, we hope to create exciting experiences that bring joy and inspiration. Going forward, we will strive to be the brand that customers will treasure for a long time to come, devoting ourselves to craftsmanship that demonstrates a commitment and fulfills people’s lives.

The development of interchangeable lens camera that brings photography to the next level

Compliant with the Micro Four Thirds System standard, the interchangeable lens camera that we are now developing combines our industry leading manufacturing capabilities and cutting-edge technologies to significantly improve performance and provide an unrivaled photographic experience. We are leveraging the Micro Four Thirds System standard to make more compact and lightweight systems, strengthening the photographic support functions that broaden the field of photography, and accelerating the improvement of image quality and photographic expression through the use of computational photographic technology. We want OM System camera systems to be a partner for the adventures of each and every person. We hope that you will look to our Micro Four Thirds system to bring photography to the next level.

