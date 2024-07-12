Novoflex adds specialist tripod heads to give more precision to your photography

German camera accessory specialist Novoflex is launching two specialist tripod heads – both aimed at providing precision camera positioning for different types of photography.

The new Novoflex Kopf2 is a gimbal head that provides fine movement control in two separate axes – a design favored by architectural and studio photographers.

The Novoflex Qube, meanwhile, is a goniometer tripod head—and even more specialist tripod accessory—that provides arc-shaped camera movement in one or two planes. These swiveling controls are said to be particularly useful for macro and close-up photography. The Qube will compete with similar goniometer heads made by Alpa and Swebo.

The two new heads are on display at Global Birdfair 2024, which opens today and runs until July 14 in Rutland, UK.

Novoflex Qube ganiometer comes in three different configurations (Image credit: Novoflex)

The Qube can be bought in three different configurations. The base model offers one swiveling function, allowing precise movement of attached cameras, bellows, and other devices by 15° to the right and left. The Qube-Duo is essentially a pair of Qubes stacked to provide movements in parallel to each other or in planes at 90° to each other.

The device is not just meant for use with DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, but can also be used to control SLR technical cameras, bellows units and other complex macro setups, binoculars, telescopes, and rangefinders.

The third option, the Qube-Pro, adds a panoramic base that fits on top of the Duo set-up - providing third axis of adjustment. This has attaches to the Arca-Swiss mounting of the Qube, and has its own Arca-Swiss plate at the top.

The Qube is now on sale for $949 / £660. The Qube Duo will set you back $1,559 / £1,100, and the Qube Pro is $1,759 / £1,250.

The top-of-the-range option for the Novoflex Kopf2 gimbal head comes with fine adjustment handles (Image credit: Novoflex)

The Novoflex Kopf2 has two fine-tuning knobs with zeroable scales offering 0-90° of movement both directions), enabling extremely fine adjustments. There are built-in spirit levels and the head is equipped with Arca-compatible profiles to aid compatibility with a variety of accessories. The head is designed to be able to support a camera and lens combination weighing up to 5kg / 11 lbs.

The Kopf2 is available in three different versions. The base model comes without coupling and panoramic rotation. The Kopf2-Basic is supplied with a Q=MOUNT quick-release plate and a panoramic head. The Kopf2-Pro then adds a pair of CAST-FINE-K handles that offer even finer control over movement.



The Kopf2 sells for $1,819 / £1,340 – with the two kits costing $2,079 / £1,500 and $2,219 / £1600 respectively.

