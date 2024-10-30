No trick, two treats! Canon drops a pair of killer f/1.4 hybrid lenses

Canon drops an early Halloween treat, adding a pair of f/1.4 primes to its L-series hybrid range

Canon RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM lens mounted to a Canon EOS R5 Mark II against a colorful background
(Image credit: Canon)

Canon has announced the two latest primes in its range of hybrid L series lenses: the Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM and the Canon RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM.

They join two existing lenses in the lineup, the RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM and RF 24-105mm f/2.8L IS USM Z, along with a brand new zoom lens that has also just been announced: the Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z.

Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM lens, mounted to a Cinema EOS camera, against a white background
The Canon RF 24mm f/1.4L VCM(Image credit: Canon)
Canon RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM lens mounted to a Canon EOS R5 Mark II against a white background
The Canon RF 50mm f/1.4L VCM(Image credit: Canon)

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

James Artaius

Editor

