NiSi releases limited edition cine lenses "Tuned" for modern cinematic aesthetic and heightened narrative

Specialist optics manufacturer NiSi has just unveiled the NiSi Athena Tuned Cine Prime Lens Set, a set of new limited edition cine lenses that changes the optical structure of its successful Athena prime cine range.

The Athena Prime Cine lens range is the first full-frame cinema-specific lens line created by NiSi, featuring a focal range of 14mm to 135mm, a wide aperture, and a more affordable price point than similar cine lenses on the market. This has made the Athena cine lenses popular among budding filmmakers, and the new release aims to build on this success.

(Image credit: NiSi)

NiSi has taken the existing lineup and given it a good shake-up, producing a limited 5-lens set consisting of a 14mm T2.4, 25mm T1.9, 35mm T1.9, 50mm T1.9, and 85mm T1.9 with a modified optical construction.

The Tuned series is designed to offer users a more cinematic look through features such as lower contrast and controlled blooming highlights. Further aiming to produce a modern cinematic aesthetic, NiSi has introduced specialized lens coatings that produce distinct blue and purple flares, providing an 'artistic flair' and distinct character to the lenses.

Modern cinema has been leaning toward using lenses with character, such as vintage, or even in some cases, imperfect glass to heighten the narrative. The NiSi Athena Tuned set brings this unique element while still facilitating modern optics and control.

Speaking on the modifications, NiSi states, "Redesigned optical elements contribute to a beautifully soft, rounded bokeh, enriching out-of-focus areas with depth and a cinematic feel. Together, these features provide filmmakers with tools to craft visually compelling scenes that stand out for their unique texture and expressive style".

Despite having the same lightweight construction and mechanics as the standard Athena Cine Prime lenses, the lens exterior of the new Tuned series has been redesigned to have a silver barrel inspired by classic cinema lenses.

The NiSi Athena Tuned Cine Prime Lens Set is a limited edition set with only 199 sets available worldwide. Available in PL mount, the kit will start shipping in December 2024, although preorders are available now.

Despite being a limited edition set, which includes all 5 cine lenses, NiSi is staying true to its affordability values, with the whole set retailing for just $6,798 / AU $11,499 (UK pricing to be confirmed) – cheaper than some individual prime lenses with similar features!

