NiSi releases limited edition cine lenses "Tuned" for modern cinematic aesthetic and heightened narrative

NiSi is releasing a limited-edition 5 prime cinema lens kit packed with character – and you won't believe the price!

NiSi Athena Tuned Cine Prime Lens Set
(Image credit: NiSi)

Specialist optics manufacturer NiSi has just unveiled the NiSi Athena Tuned Cine Prime Lens Set, a set of new limited edition cine lenses that changes the optical structure of its successful Athena prime cine range.

The Athena Prime Cine lens range is the first full-frame cinema-specific lens line created by NiSi, featuring a focal range of 14mm to 135mm, a wide aperture, and a more affordable price point than similar cine lenses on the market. This has made the Athena cine lenses popular among budding filmmakers, and the new release aims to build on this success.

