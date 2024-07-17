Nikon's first retro mirrorless the Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm is just £909 this Prime Day

Get Nikon's first retro-style mirrorless for less on the final day of Amazon Prime Day with a tempting £909 price tag

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Sale and that means you only have until midnight tonight to buy the best Amazon Prime camera deals, which include this great deal on the first mirrorless retro-style camera from Nikon, the Nikon Z fc.

On the last day of the Prime Sale, the Nikon Z fc with a 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens is only £909 - that is a sweet £180 saving!

Save £180 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon (now succeeded by the Nikon Zf, also in the prime sale). It features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video and comes with a handy 16-50mm lens, which is a 24-75mm-equivalent zoom its a great camera at a great price if you don't need the full-frame sensor!

