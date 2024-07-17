Nikon's first retro mirrorless the Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm is just £909 this Prime Day

Get Nikon's first retro-style mirrorless for less on the final day of Amazon Prime Day with a tempting £909 price tag
(Image credit: Future)
Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Sale and that means you only have until midnight tonight to buy the best Amazon Prime camera deals, which include this great deal on the first mirrorless retro-style camera from Nikon, the Nikon Z fc.
Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm
Save £180 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon (now succeeded by the Nikon Zf, also in the prime sale). It features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video and comes with a handy 16-50mm lens, which is a 24-75mm-equivalent zoom its a great camera at a great price if you don't need the full-frame sensor!
Blending classic looks with modern performance, the Nikon Z fc fulfills all the desires of a content creator's dream list. Its stylish and sleek retro design is paired with impressive image quality, courtesy of the Z mirrorless system's flexibility. This combination makes the Z fc an ideal choice for both photography and videography enthusiasts, especially those focused on vlogging and video applications if you wont require a full frame sensor.
The Z fc features a DX-format mirrorless design with a 20.9MP CMOS sensor, which works seamlessly with the Expeed 6 image processor. This powerful duo enables quick shooting performance of up to 11 fps and UHD 4K video recording at 30p, along with a wide sensitivity range of up to ISO 51200.
Despite its vintage aesthetics, the camera is built for contemporary content creation, boasting a fully articulating touchscreen LCD, support for live streaming, compatibility with external microphones, and an advanced 209-point AF system with full-time subject tracking and eye-detection AF.
Physically, the Z fc pays homage to Nikon's classic SLR film cameras, featuring several familiar controls such as dedicated dials for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. The camera body is equipped with a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) and supports SnapBridge wireless connectivity, allowing remote camera control via a mobile device. Enhancing its suitability for on-location shoots and extended recording sessions, the Zfc also supports in-camera battery charging and on-the-go power via a USB C port making this the perfect camera for those who love style, but want modern tech.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.