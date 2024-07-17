Nikon's first retro mirrorless the Nikon Z fc with 16-50mm is just £909 this Prime Day

Today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Sale and that means you only have until midnight tonight to buy the best Amazon Prime camera deals, which include this great deal on the first mirrorless retro-style camera from Nikon, the Nikon Z fc.



On the last day of the Prime Sale, the Nikon Z fc with a 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens is only £909 - that is a sweet £180 saving!

Nikon Z fc + 16-50mm | was £1,089 | now £909

Save £180 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon (now succeeded by the Nikon Zf, also in the prime sale). It features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video and comes with a handy 16-50mm lens, which is a 24-75mm-equivalent zoom its a great camera at a great price if you don't need the full-frame sensor!

Blending classic looks with modern performance, the Nikon Z fc fulfills all the desires of a content creator's dream list. Its stylish and sleek retro design is paired with impressive image quality, courtesy of the Z mirrorless system's flexibility. This combination makes the Z fc an ideal choice for both photography and videography enthusiasts, especially those focused on vlogging and video applications if you wont require a full frame sensor.

The Z fc features a DX-format mirrorless design with a 20.9MP CMOS sensor, which works seamlessly with the Expeed 6 image processor. This powerful duo enables quick shooting performance of up to 11 fps and UHD 4K video recording at 30p, along with a wide sensitivity range of up to ISO 51200.

Despite its vintage aesthetics, the camera is built for contemporary content creation, boasting a fully articulating touchscreen LCD, support for live streaming, compatibility with external microphones, and an advanced 209-point AF system with full-time subject tracking and eye-detection AF.

Physically, the Z fc pays homage to Nikon's classic SLR film cameras, featuring several familiar controls such as dedicated dials for ISO, shutter speed, and exposure compensation. The camera body is equipped with a 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) and supports SnapBridge wireless connectivity, allowing remote camera control via a mobile device. Enhancing its suitability for on-location shoots and extended recording sessions, the Zfc also supports in-camera battery charging and on-the-go power via a USB C port making this the perfect camera for those who love style, but want modern tech.