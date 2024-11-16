Nikon Z8 price drops to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

The Black Friday camera deals are now in full flow, and although it is still a couple of weeks until Cyber Monday, we have just spotted a fantastic deal on the Nikon Z8 pro-spec full-frame mirrorless camera. At £2,999 at Clifton Cameras, the Z8 is now £1,000 cheaper than it it was at launch - and now at its best-ever price.

Nikon Z8 (body)|was £3,569|now £2,999

Save £430 at Clifton Cameras This is an incredible deal on a superb camera that excels in both still photography and videography, regardless of the challenge. In fact, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this professional-grade full-frame mirrorless camera.

💰Lowest-ever price, beating Black Friday

✅ Best of the Nikon Z9 for less!

❌Not the greatest battery life



💲Price check: Wex £3,149| Jessops £3,149|LCE £3,149

The Nikon Z8 boasts a generous 45.7MP full-frame resolution. Its stacked CMOS sensor delivers rapid readouts, rendering a mechanical shutter unnecessary – only an electronic one is present. This advancement allows for a remarkable shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second, far exceeding other premium cameras that typically top out at 1/8,000 second.

For capturing fast-paced action, the camera supports up to 120fps continuous shooting speed, albeit at the cost of resolution, with stills dropping to 11MP at this peak burst rate. At 30fps, however, you can employ the full sensor capacity without missing any crucial moments, complete with autofocus and autoexposure engaged between frames.

Regarding video capabilities, the camera can record up to 8.3K 60p in 12-bit internally, supporting N-RAW and ProRes RAW HQ formats.

The only real drawback lies in its battery life, as the Z8 employs the same cell as Z7 bodies, providing approximately 275 shots per charge. However, the cost savings from this model afford you the opportunity to purchase not only an extra battery but also a standard zoom lens.

Check out other Black Friday Nikon deals, including some great offers on Z-mount lenses