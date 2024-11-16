Nikon Z8 price drops to its lowest-ever price ahead of Black Friday

At £2,999, this is the best price we have ever seen for this professional full-frame mirrorless camera

Nikon Z8 deal
(Image credit: Nikon)

The Black Friday camera deals are now in full flow, and although it is still a couple of weeks until Cyber Monday, we have just spotted a fantastic deal on the Nikon Z8 pro-spec full-frame mirrorless camera. At £2,999 at Clifton Cameras, the Z8 is now £1,000 cheaper than it it was at launch - and now at its best-ever price.

Nikon Z8 (body)|was £3,569now £2,999 Save £430 at Clifton Cameras 💲Price check: Wex £3,149|&nbsp;Jessops £3,149|LCE £3,149

Nikon Z8 (body)|was £3,569|now £2,999
Save £430 at Clifton Cameras This is an incredible deal on a superb camera that excels in both still photography and videography, regardless of the challenge. In fact, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this professional-grade full-frame mirrorless camera.
💰Lowest-ever price, beating Black Friday
✅ Best of the Nikon Z9 for less!
❌Not the greatest battery life

💲Price check: Wex £3,149Jessops £3,149|LCE £3,149

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

