NFL's Atlanta Falcons switch from Nikon to Sony cameras, thanks to KEH

By
published

"That Nikon gear is now available on KEH. As a photographer, you can be holding the gear that the Falcons used"

Series of photographs of Atlanta Falcons stars, on and off the field
(Image credit: Atlanta Falcons • KEH)

Ahead of the upcoming NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons football team made the switch from Nikon to Sony cameras and lenses – and the whole process was made possible by KEH. 

The team traded in just shy of 20 DSLRs and mirrorless cameras – including what look like 13 Nikon D6es, 4 Nikon D800s and a pair of Z cameras – along with a mountain of lenses and accessories. This made it possible to upgrade to the latest Sony bodies. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles