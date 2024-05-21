KEH Camera becomes the official provider of camera gear for Atlanta Falcons in sustainability move

By
published

When the roof opens, you'll see pre-loved camera gear from KEH in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium

KEH Becomes Official Provider of Camera Gear for Atlanta Falcons
(Image credit: KEH)

Resellers of professional, collectable and everyday camera equipment since 1979, KEH Camera have announced today that they will become the Preferred Partner of Camera Gear for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

According to a press release the “partnership aligns on both companies’ circularity and sustainability passion.”

Leonie Helm
Leonie Helm
Staff Writer

After graduating from Cardiff University with an Master's Degree in Journalism, Media and Communications Leonie developed a love of photography after taking a year out to travel around the world. 

While visiting countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh and Ukraine with her trusty Nikon, Leonie learned how to capture the beauty of these inspiring places, and her photography has accompanied her various freelance travel features. 

As well as travel photography Leonie also has a passion for wildlife photography both in the UK and abroad. 

