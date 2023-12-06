New Panasonic Lumix G100D stealth-launches in Japan

Panasonic has quietly announced the Panasonic Lumix G100D, building on the existing Lumix G100 (G110) model. However, before you get too excited, not only is this a very minor update limited to just a few specs, but the biggest downside of all – at the moment it looks like this is just coming to the Japanese market.

Panasonic slipped out the new camera announcement without much fanfare, although understandably so, when there isn't much on this new camera to shout about. The Lumix G100D is identical to the previous model, except for a new EVF and USB-C connection.

The new EVF is a 2.36 million dot OLED with 0.74x magnification, which is changed from the 3,680k LCD viewfinder with 0.73x magnification in the Lumix G100. The other significant change is an upgrade from the older Micro USB port to a newer and more modern USB Type-C USB 2.0 port, which should allow for faster data transfer and the use of more of the cables you use with your other modern devices.

The new Panasonic Lumix G100D plus the 45-150mm lens will be sold in Japan as part of a kit (Image credit: Panasonic)

The G100 is one of our favorite cameras here at Digital Camera World. The G100 is a small and compact camera with a Micro Four Thirds sensor, which is one of the best cameras for vlogging and one of the best travel cameras. The G100 packs in Panasonic's renowned 4K video, as well as interchangeable lenses to get a more professional look to your footage. The camera is also great for beginners with its entry-level price tag, and offers a perfect body to learn and grow with.

The Lumix G100D will be released in Japan on January 26 2024. The G100D looks set to be sold in a few kits including a Lumix DC-G100DW double lens kit, and the Lumix DC-G100DV kit which comes with a lens and tripod.

It is still unclear if or when this body might make its way outside of Japan, with new charger rules for EU countries, camera makers are going to have to start switching older bodies to USB-C or stop selling them, so I would be surprised if the G100D doesn't see a wider release soon.

For more on Panasonic check out our picks for the best Panasonic camera or the best Micro Four Thirds camera.