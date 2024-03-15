New Kenro Karoo tripods – see them at The Photography & Video Show!

Kenro is aiming its new tripods at both filmmakers and photographers looking for durability and precision and at affordable prices. Its new Karoo Compact Travel Tripod Kit is designed for portability and adaptability, while the The 3-in-1 Karoo Photo & Video Tripod Kit features a fluid 3-way head for both photography and video. And if you need stability on the move, the new The Karoo Monopod Kit could be just the ticket.

With any tripod, it’s good to see them and try them out before you decide, and that’s just what you can do at The Photography & Video Show March 16-19 at the Birmingham NEC in the UK (stand D310). And if you want some more tripod ideas, check out our guides to the best tripods, best travel tripods and best monopods.

Karoo Compact Travel Tripod Kit (Image credit: Kenro)

Karoo Compact Travel Tripod Kit

The Kenro Karoo Compact Travel Tripod kit (shown here in both set up and folded states) comes with an integrated ball head with a quick release plate and a spirit level. Its folded length is just 39.5cm, yet it can reach a maximum working height of 162cm via its four-section legs and center column.

The Compact Travel Tripod is made from aluminium, but weighs just 1.15k. It also comes with a carry case to make it easier to carry around or store. With a maximum payload of 6kg, it should easily cope with the average DSLR or mirrorless camera kit. Distributed in the UK, the Karoo Compact Travel Tripod Kit will cost £79.95.

Karoo Photo & Video Tripod Kit (Image credit: Kenro)

3-in-1 Karoo Photo & Video Tripod Kit

While a ball head offers quick and simple positioning for stills photography, a three-way head offers more precision and control and is especially important for panning and camera movements in video. The 3-way head included with this kit is fluid damped for smoother video and has a quick release plate with safety lock.

The adjustable center column can be rotated horizontally, inverted for lower-level shots or even removed completely and used as a monopod. There’s also a ‘spreader’ for extra stability.

Like the new travel tripod, the Karoo Photo & Video Tripod is made from aluminium. It weighs 1.88kg, has a maximum working height of 185cm and a folded length of 64cm. The 3-in-1 Karoo Photo & Video Tripod Kit will cost £79.95 in the UK.

Karoo Monopod Kit (Image credit: Kenro)

Karoo Monopod Kit

The Karoo Monopod Kit is for photographers who want a little extra camera support without sacrificing mobility. It can take a weight of up to 5kg and can reach a height of 183.5cm, while folding down to a length of 54.5cm. The all-up weight is 0.73kg, and that includes the ball head that comes with the kit as standard.

Designed for photographers and videographers on the go, the Karoo Monopod Kit offers unmatched value in a compact and lightweight package. Whether capturing fast-paced action, tracking wildlife or shooting in tight spaces, this monopod provides the support and flexibility needed to achieve professional-quality results in any situation. It has a maximum load of 5kg, reaches heights of up to 1835mm, folds down to just 545mm and weighs 0.73kg, including the ball head. The Karoo Monopod Kit will sell for £49.99.