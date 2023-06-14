New Godox ringflash lights up miniature worlds for Canon, Nikon & Sony shooters

Lighting specialists Godox are introducing an updated version of its on-camera macro ringflash. The new Godox MF-R76S TTL is designed for close-up photography - where you need even lighting that the ring-shaped lens-mounted flash tubes provide. Similar to the earlier manually controlled Godox R76, the new version offers TTL metering, and wireless control if using Godox 2.4GHz X system. The MF-R76S TTL will be available in three different version to ensure TTL compatibility with Sony, Canon and Nikon system cameras. The units also offer advanced flash features such as high-speed sync (HSS), and second-curtain sync.

Macro ringflash units are most often seen on the television being used by forensic teams in CSI dramas to take photos of crime scene evidence - and are also still widely used by dentists to take pictures of patients' teeth. But, used in combination with a macro lens, they are also invaluable for taking well-lit images of flowers, insects, coins and other miniature subjects.

Godox MF-R76 TTL ringflash will be available in Nikon, Canon and Sony versions (Image credit: Godox)

The flash has a removable and rechargeable lithium-ion battery - has a Guide Number of 14 (m/ISO100). The flash output can be manually adjusted down, in one-third stop increments, to just 1/256 power. Furthermore, by using two tubes it is possible to light one side of the subject more than the other for better modeling, and control of shadows. There are built-in modeling lights - which are particularly useful to aid autofocus.

The Godox MF-R76S TTL is just starting to reach the stores now, although not all the Sony, Canon and Nikon variants seem to be in stock in all places yet. The new flash is selling for $289 / £239. The unit is supplied with eight different adaptor rings for use on lenses with 49mm/52mm/55mm/58mm/62mm/67mm/72mm/77mm filter threads.

Best ringflash for macro

Best macro lenses

Best Sony flashguns

Best Canon flashguns

Best Nikon flashguns