My job is writing about photography books, and these are my top Prime Day picks!

While the headlines are being taken by the Amazon Prime Day camera deals, there are other ways for photographers to take advantage of the Amazon sale at a more affordable price point.
Photography books are an incredible way to either gain inspiration from some of the greatest photographers or pick up tips to develop your practice. I have scoured the Prime Day deals and chosen three that offer incredible savings!
Find Your Frame: A Street Photography Masterclass by Craig Whitehead | was £14.99 | now £8.99
SAVE 40% at Amazon Photographer Craig Whitehead shares his incredible tips and tricks for shooting eye-catching street photography. He takes the reader on a journey through his experiences and provides the tools for successful shooting – a gem of a photography book!
The Oceans: The Maritime Photography of Chris Burkard by Chris Burkard | was £55.00 | now £36.55
SAVE 34% at Amazon This inspirational coffee table book showcases the beauty of the oceans and the important role they play in our ecosystem. From the rugged seas of the North Atlantic to the tranquil tropics, with each turn of the page readers are transported around the globe – a book to harness the inner wanderlust!
Genesis by Sebastião Salgado | was £15.00 | now £9.61
SAVE 36% at Amazon Genesis is one of the most famous bodies of work and is recognized as a masterpiece among photography books. Salgado captures landscapes and civilizations untouched by modern society in his signature and hauntingly beautiful black-and-white photographs, and for under £10 it's a deal not to be missed!