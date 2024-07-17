My job is writing about photography books, and these are my top Prime Day picks!

By
published

I write about photography books for a living, and these are my top picks for Amazon Prime Day that'll save you up to 40%!

Amazon Prime Day Book deals
(Image credit: Craig Whitehead / Chris Burkard / Sebastião Salgado)

While the headlines are being taken by the Amazon Prime Day camera deals, there are other ways for photographers to take advantage of the Amazon sale at a more affordable price point. 

Photography books are an incredible way to either gain inspiration from some of the greatest photographers or pick up tips to develop your practice. I have scoured the Prime Day deals and chosen three that offer incredible savings!

Find Your Frame: A Street Photography Masterclass by Craig Whitehead | was £14.99 | now £8.99 SAVE 40% at Amazon

Find Your Frame: A Street Photography Masterclass by Craig Whitehead | was £14.99 | now £8.99
SAVE 40% at Amazon Photographer Craig Whitehead shares his incredible tips and tricks for shooting eye-catching street photography. He takes the reader on a journey through his experiences and provides the tools for successful shooting – a gem of a photography book!

The Oceans: The Maritime Photography of Chris Burkard by Chris Burkard | was £55.00 | now £36.55 SAVE 34% at Amazon

The Oceans: The Maritime Photography of Chris Burkard by Chris Burkard | was £55.00 | now £36.55
SAVE 34% at Amazon This inspirational coffee table book showcases the beauty of the oceans and the important role they play in our ecosystem. From the rugged seas of the North Atlantic to the tranquil tropics, with each turn of the page readers are transported around the globe – a book to harness the inner wanderlust! 

Genesis by Sebastião Salgado | was £15.00 | now £9.61 SAVE 36% at Amazon

Genesis by Sebastião Salgado | was £15.00 | now £9.61
SAVE 36% at Amazon Genesis is one of the most famous bodies of work and is recognized as a masterpiece among photography books. Salgado captures landscapes and civilizations untouched by modern society in his signature and hauntingly beautiful black-and-white photographs, and for under £10 it's a deal not to be missed!

Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

