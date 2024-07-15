My favorite waterproof camera hits its lowest price EVER for Prime Day!

I love rugged cameras, especially for going on vacation – having a waterproof, weatherproof, smashproof camera is much better than risking my proper camera or smartphone. The best of the bunch is the OM System Tough TG-7 – and there's a killer Amazon Prime Day camera deal on it!
Right now the amazing Tough TG-7 is available for just £384 – that's a huge saving of 23%, making this the lowest price it has ever been! Mine was £499, so if you're looking for a holiday camera or something that the kids can't break, I'd jump on this right now…
OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499 | now £384
Save £115 at Amazon I loved this camera at full price, but now it's even better! Waterproof to 15m, shatterproof to 100kg, shockproof to 2.1m and works all the way down to -10°C, it takes 12MP RAW images, 4K video, and has a 25-100mm lens with amazing built-in macro modes. Available in red or black.