My favorite waterproof camera hits its lowest price EVER for Prime Day!

I love rugged cameras, especially for going on vacation – having a waterproof, weatherproof, smashproof camera is much better than risking my proper camera or smartphone. The best of the bunch is the OM System Tough TG-7 – and there's a killer Amazon Prime Day camera deal on it!

Right now the amazing Tough TG-7 is available for just £384 – that's a huge saving of 23%, making this the lowest price it has ever been! Mine was £499, so if you're looking for a holiday camera or something that the kids can't break, I'd jump on this right now…

OM System Tough TG-7 | was £499 | now £384

Save £115 at Amazon I loved this camera at full price, but now it's even better! Waterproof to 15m, shatterproof to 100kg, shockproof to 2.1m and works all the way down to -10°C, it takes 12MP RAW images, 4K video, and has a 25-100mm lens with amazing built-in macro modes. Available in red or black.

The OM System Tough TG-7 (review here) is one of my favorite cameras – and easily my top waterproof camera. It's as tough as its name suggests, being waterproof up to 15m, shatterproof up to 100kg, shockproof to falls of up to 2.1m and temperature-resistant all the way down to -10°C.

It isn't just the toughness that makes it great, either; it's a fantastic little compact camera, with an integrated 25-100mm f/2.0-4.9 lens that covers everyday shooting, and also has amazing macro and microscope modes built-in – perfect for getting extreme close-ups at the beach, or the pond, or even underwater.

It captures 12MP images in RAW as well as JPEG, and also records crisp 4K video. It can shoot bursts of up to 20fps, and even has a 10fps pre-capture mode that records frames 0.5 secs before you fully press the shutter. It even has built-in focus bracketing as well as OM's amazing Live Composite mode for creative light painting and star trails.

I've had this camera since the minute it came out, when it was priced £499 – trust me, at just £384 it's an absolute steal!

