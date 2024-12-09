My favorite street photography lens is now just £249!

This superb street photography lens is always in my camera bag –and it's the cheapest it's been all year!

Animation of a photographer&#039;s hands operating the Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8&#039;s manual clutch mechanism
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

If you're a Micro Four Thirds shooter, this lens is an absolute kitbag essential! It was the second lens I bought for the system and it's barely left my bag since.

And there's never been a better time to buy one, as the Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8 is now just £249 – that's the lowest price it's been all year (and honestly the lowest price I can ever recall seeing it!)

If you shoot street, documentary, reportage, travel or even full-length and environmental portraiture, this 35mm equivalent lens is essential! It's truly top-pocket sized, perfect for a compact setup, and boasts a manual focus clutch with fast aperture for challenging light.

