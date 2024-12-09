My favorite street photography lens is now just £249!

If you're a Micro Four Thirds shooter, this lens is an absolute kitbag essential! It was the second lens I bought for the system and it's barely left my bag since.

And there's never been a better time to buy one, as the Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8 is now just £249 – that's the lowest price it's been all year (and honestly the lowest price I can ever recall seeing it!)

The Olympus M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.8 (review) is one of the secret weapons of the Micro Four Thirds ecosystem, and is simply a must-have if you own an Olympus / OM System or Panasonic camera.

As you can see in the GIF below, the lens is genuinely pocket-sized. In fact, you can fit two or three of these in your pocket (I usually stuff this, the Olympus 45mm f/1.8 and the Olympus 25mm f/1.8 in a pocket when I'm shooting portraits, as they're all similarly small but this is the tiniest).

It has an equivalent focal length of 35mm, in full frame terms, making it perfect for reportage and street photography – especially with the manual focus clutch, which you can pop down to reveal a focus scale and instantly take fingertip control. For the street, it pairs perfectly with small bodies like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, the OM System OM-5 and Olympus PEN E-P7.

It's also an ideal lens for travel and everyday shooting, with its fast f/1.8 aperture enabling you to keep shooting even in challenging light conditions. For me, it's also a crucial part of my portrait setup for when I shoot environmental or full-length shots. Everyone should own this lens – especially at this price!

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

You might also like…

You may be interested in the more of the best Olympus / OM System lenses, along with the best Micro Four Thirds lenses from all manufacturers.