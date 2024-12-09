My favorite street photography lens is now just £249!

If you shoot street, documentary, reportage, travel or even full-length and environmental portraiture, this 35mm equivalent lens is essential! It's truly top-pocket sized, perfect for a compact setup, and boasts a manual focus clutch with fast aperture for challenging light.
As you can see in the GIF below, the lens is genuinely pocket-sized. In fact, you can fit two or three of these in your pocket (I usually stuff this, the Olympus 45mm f/1.8 and the Olympus 25mm f/1.8 in a pocket when I'm shooting portraits, as they're all similarly small but this is the tiniest).
It has an equivalent focal length of 35mm, in full frame terms, making it perfect for reportage and street photography – especially with the manual focus clutch, which you can pop down to reveal a focus scale and instantly take fingertip control. For the street, it pairs perfectly with small bodies like the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, the OM System OM-5 and Olympus PEN E-P7.
It's also an ideal lens for travel and everyday shooting, with its fast f/1.8 aperture enabling you to keep shooting even in challenging light conditions. For me, it's also a crucial part of my portrait setup for when I shoot environmental or full-length shots. Everyone should own this lens – especially at this price!
James has 22 years experience as a journalist, serving as editor of Digital Camera World for 6 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.