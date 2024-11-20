My favorite beginner's drone has dropped to an amazing price – I reckon this deal will fly!

By
published

The DJI Mini 4K has AI tracking features, RAW photo mode and impressive range, all while keeping under the weight limit and – right now – the price limit too!

DJI Mini 4K
(Image credit: Future / Adam Juniper)

I write about drones, and this time of year there aren't as many surprised as I'd like when it comes to pricing because, well, everyone wants a good one. That's why I was surprised to see the DJI Mini 4K – one of the best drones for beginners, and, frankly, all photographers and video makers, available for a surprising price drop.

This is a drone I've flown with (thoroughly supervised) my son because the GPS means it will hover safely if the controls are released. Weighing in just under 250g it's OK to fly in most circumstances in the UK too (you can see the CAA's drone code here).

DJI Mini 4K
DJI Mini 4K: was £269.99 now £209 at Amazon

SAVE £60 on the best and safest beginner drones out there – ideal for getting started or, to be honest, capturing 4K video and RAW photos for many of us. Built in GPS and a top-notch remote control from the biggest name in the business are included.

📸 4K video / manual and RAW options
🚁 GPS 'Return to home'
🚁 Nearly 30 minutes realistic flight per battery

DCW review rating: ★★★★★

Don't like Amazon?
DJI direct: £269 £215

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 

Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 

He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

Related articles