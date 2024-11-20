My favorite beginner's drone has dropped to an amazing price – I reckon this deal will fly!

I write about drones, and this time of year there aren't as many surprised as I'd like when it comes to pricing because, well, everyone wants a good one. That's why I was surprised to see the DJI Mini 4K – one of the best drones for beginners, and, frankly, all photographers and video makers, available for a surprising price drop.

This is a drone I've flown with (thoroughly supervised) my son because the GPS means it will hover safely if the controls are released. Weighing in just under 250g it's OK to fly in most circumstances in the UK too (you can see the CAA's drone code here).

Anyway, here's the deal Amazon is calling an 'Early Black Friday' special (and, I should add, this treat isn't available in the US!) – it is certainly my pick of the Black Friday drone deals so far.

DJI Mini 4K: was £269.99 now £209 at Amazon SAVE £60 on the best and safest beginner drones out there – ideal for getting started or, to be honest, capturing 4K video and RAW photos for many of us. Built in GPS and a top-notch remote control from the biggest name in the business are included. 📸 4K video / manual and RAW options

🚁 GPS 'Return to home'

🚁 Nearly 30 minutes realistic flight per battery



DCW review rating: ★★★★★ Don't like Amazon?

DJI direct: £269 £215

When I reviewed the Mini 4K, I gave it the full 5-stars because, while it was only an update to the airframe used in the previous Mini 2 SE unleashing better camera performance, that was all that drone needed!

This design is one which has been settled on because it's good in winds up to force 5, and the range of the radio controller is much better than the distance you're legally allowed to fly the drone so the signal doesn't cut out. It also keeps your phone charged during the flight, and includes connectors for almost all phones.

That's great as the phone app is vital to giving you low-latency video to fly with (that means the video on the screen is quick), and safety is boosted not only by the low weight and 'return to home' feature, but a sensible app which won't let you take off too near an airport!

First timers will appreciate the built in tutorial, while expert photographers will love the option to switch to RAW. Social media lovers will appreciate the 'Quickshots"

Essentially the drone has something for all creators, and appears on our best drone for beginners list because of that.

If you're interested to see other options in the drone space, check our guide to the best drone for kids or the best FPV drones. I also did a direct comparison between this and the new even lighter DJI Neo v Mini 4K.