My Canon R8 can shoot video at 30/60p but only offers me 25/50p. What’s going on?

It’s all because of antiquated analog broadcast standards that rarely matter any more but STILL complicate our camera settings

Very broadly, the world was divided into two analog TV standards: NTSC (North America and other regions) and PAL (Europe and some other regions). There were many technical differences between them that made these different signal types incompatible or at least difficult to convert for different regions.

One of these was the frame rate. NTSC used a frame rate of 30fps, while PAL used a frame rate of 25fps. 

