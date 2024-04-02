More than just an orange cable! Tether Tools releases a new tool to speed up your workflow

Tether Tools is a well-known brand for providing reliable tethering cables, which are easily recognizable due to their distinctive orange color. However, the company offers more than just the orange cable and has launched a new tethering accessory that can significantly enhance workflow speed.

Tethering cables are widely used in studio photography to display your images on an external device, such as a tablet or computer, enabling you to view and edit your photographs on a larger screen as you shoot. The new TetherGuard LeverLock Plate speeds up connecting and removing the cable from a camera, bypassing the need to remove the plate.

You can see it in action in the video below:

As anyone who has shot tethered will tell you, accidentally knocking the cable out of the camera is a common and frustrating occurrence – one that can set back your shoot and potentially damage your cable and port. Tether Tools produces several accessories that help with this accidental mishap, such as the JerkStopper and more efficiently the TetherBlock.

The TetherBlock is a handy cable management tool that enables you to pass a cable through a base plate that's attached to the camera's tripod screw at the base. However, removing the cable requires you to remove the entire Tether Block – which can be inconvenient.

The new TetherGuard LeverLock Plate addresses this issue, by enabling users to connect and remove the cable more efficiently.

(Image credit: Tether Tools)

(Image credit: Tether Tools)

Locking the camera cable ensures a secure and sturdy connection that protects the cable from damage and unwanted removal. LeverLock's "5-Point Protection System" guarantees improved reliability.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The LeverLock includes a CamCleat Lever, an Anti-Slip Speed Bump, two Retention Ridges, and an S-Channel that helps create a stable and secure connection. Additionally, the plate is compatible with Arca-style tripod mounts for added efficiency.

"We listen carefully and work to address the challenges photographers face each day while shooting," says Tether Tools CEO Josh Simons.

"Streamlining their workflow is our passion. The TetherGuard LeverLock Plate was designed to make it easier, faster, and more secure to setup, break down, and change out cameras on set."

Tether Tools TetherGuard LeverLock Plate at The Photography & Video Show 2024 (Image credit: Future)

I had the good fortune of trying out the LeverLock at this year's Photography & Video Show and I can confirm that it is an improvement on the TetherBlock. The lever feature makes it much easier to remove the cable, and you can even keep the plate attached to the camera when storing it away, which further speeds up workflow.

The TetherGuard LeverLock Plate is available to order now for $99.99 / £79.29 (AU pricing TBC).

Today's best Tether Tools TetherGuard LeverLock Plate deals $99.99 View

You may also be interested in our guides to the best photo editing software, the best laptop for photo editing, and the best monitor for photo editing.