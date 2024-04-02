More than just an orange cable! Tether Tools releases a new tool to speed up your workflow

By Kalum Carter
published

Tether Tools increases tethering efficiency with an updated cable management design

Tether Tools TetherGuard LeverLock Plate
(Image credit: Tether Tools)

Tether Tools is a well-known brand for providing reliable tethering cables, which are easily recognizable due to their distinctive orange color. However, the company offers more than just the orange cable and has launched a new tethering accessory that can significantly enhance workflow speed.

Tethering cables are widely used in studio photography to display your images on an external device, such as a tablet or computer, enabling you to view and edit your photographs on a larger screen as you shoot. The new TetherGuard LeverLock Plate speeds up connecting and removing the cable from a camera, bypassing the need to remove the plate.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

