UGREEN Revodok Max 213 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock review

UGreen's Revodok Max docking station is incredibly similar to CalDigit's TS4 but is significantly more expensive. It also has fewer ports, and the dual display is only supported at 4K rather than 6K as per the TS4. The Revodok Max is still more than capable, though. It is lightning-fast, incredibly well-built, and looks the boss on any desk setup. The inclusion of SD and MicroSD ports makes this perfect for any creative who is transferring files regularly from those mediums. As long as you're not dependent on a HDMI connection, then this dock is a great buy.

With 13 ports, there are features for pretty much everyone, unless you require HDMI ports. Through the Thunderbolt-powered USB-C ports, it is possible to transfer data at 40Gbps. That's a lot of bandwidth. The two USB-A ports on the front are capable of 10Gbps GB, while the two rear ones are capable of 5Gbps. In short, there are plenty of options for USB-C and USB-A connectivity.

One of the main benefits of these docks is their ability to extend displays. The Revodok Max gives 8K capability, but only for a single monitor up to 30 Hz. If you want a dual screen, then that's limited to 4K at 60 Hz. All of this is pretty standard, although the TS4 does support 6K resolution for a dual monitor setup.

Charging laptops is made possible up to 90W through a USB-C cable. At the same time, it's possible to charge phones or other USB-C devices, but this is only up to 20W. The GaN charger (included) must be plugged in to make any of these charging capabilities possible.

The Revodok Max provides a wide range of compatibility with support for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C devices.

Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Display Handling / Resolution Single 8K 30Hz Dual 4K 60Hz Thunderbolt 4 Yes PD Charging 90 W Cable Lock No Number of ports 13 SD Cards 1 x SD 4.0 (UHS-II), 1 x microSD 4.0 (UHS-II), USB A 2 × 10Gbps USB-C 1 × 10Gbps (PD20W), 2 × 10Gbps, 1 × 5Gbps Thunderbolt 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (40Gb/s) Display Port 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 HDMI None Ethernet port 1 x 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Audio 3.5mm DC Power 180W

Design

The Revodok Max has 13 ports, including Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. A mix of USB-C and USB-A ports enables a range of charging and data connections. 8K is supported through the DisplayPort, but only for a single monitor at 30 Hz. Two monitors can be connected at 4K at 60 Hz. All of this is possible on both Windows and MacOS platforms, with the exception of MacBooks, which only support up to 4K.

The Revodok Max costs the best part of $399 / £399, and for that, you get one of the toughest and best-designed docking stations out there. The 100% aluminum metal case ensures a premium feel while at the same time being sufficiently sturdy to withstand all knocks or even a small drop.

The design of the unit is equally nice. Beveled edges and a curved front face show Ugreen's devotion to beautiful design. Towards the rear of the dock, there are two strips of pleated metal that not only look great but also serve the purpose of increasing the overall area for cooling. This is very similar to CalDigit's TS4, although that has a much larger surface area for this type of pleated design. The power button is nicely inset into the case, with a power indicator just below it.

There are rubber pads on the bottom face and one of the sides, which means it can be placed either in a vertical or horizontal orientation.

Performance

There are no performance issues with this dock. Data transfer is handled like a boss through two Thunderbolt 4 ports supporting a bandwidth of 40Gbps and a collection of USB-A and USB-C ports supporting data transfer up to 10Gbps. For most users, this will be plenty. Charging a laptop at the same time as other devices, including phones, is possible without losing any overall performance. I would have liked to have seen a little more oomph with pass-through power for laptops, but at 90 watts, most laptop users will be fine.

Verdict

The Ugreen Revodok Max is a fantastic dock for both Windows and MacOS users. Support for Thunderbolt 4 and an abundance of USB-C and USB-A ports means data can be transferred between devices at the quickest of speeds. Through 13 ports, it is possible to connect a laptop, phone, hard drives, SD cards, and a range of other devices. With the capability of charging multiple devices at once, you can ensure all your tech will stay online.

The quality of the build is second to none, but this does come at a cost. At nearly $400, the Revodok Max is $80 more expensive than one of its closest competitors, the CalDigit TS4. But at such a high spec, it's hard to find many that are capable of competing.