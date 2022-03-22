Moment spring sale - great savings on smartphone lenses, cases and more

Moment who brought us the infamous anamorphic lens for your camera phone, now an online store with some amazing products have launched an early spring sale and there are some amazing deals to be had across the site.

Moment anamorphic lens (gold flare)| was $149 |now $119

SAVE $30 with gold flares this lens brings a warm cinematic look to your videos. Inspired by the iconic Iscorama Pre-36 anamorphic lenses, Moment created a mobile anamorphic that produces a subtle blue flare combined with a gorgeous yellow / gold flare.

US DEAL

Moment iPhone 12 case| was $49 |now $29

SAVE $20 A super-thin body and soft-to-the-touch texture bring the best features to our first line of cases made using partially biodegradable materials. It's NEW M-Series lens interface is improved with three locating points to prevent the mount from rotating in the case when you attach a lens. Plus a refined lens fit, so it's easier to install a lens with less effort.

US DEAL

Moment wide 18mm lens| was $129 |now $109

SAVE $20 The Wide 18mm M-series lens is an everyday, go-to wide-angle lens for mobile photographers and filmmakers. The cinema quality glass and wide angle design allows your phone to capture 2x more picture. The most advanced lens Moment have ever made, the Wide 18mm Lens captures smartphone photos and videos that are beautiful, crisp, and straight, with no fisheye distortion.

US DEAL

Moment CineBloom diffusion 72mm| was $69 |now $79

SAVE $20 CineBloom diffusion filters are the secret sauce for capturing dreamy, film-like footage. Escape the clinical, ultra-sharp look of digital with this specialty glass. Available in densities of 5%, 10%, and 20%, they not only catch and bloom light but soften hard edges and provide a smoothing effect on skin tones, making wrinkles less noticeable.

US DEAL

Moment rugged camera sling| was $129 |now $99

SAVE $30 Bomber materials and durable padding protects your gear on the outside. Lots of pockets and customizable dividers keep you organized on the inside. The Stability Strap keeps your sling tight when moving, shooting, and even hiking, while its rectangular shape also maximizes the gear you can fit.

US DEAL

As always we have scanned the entire website to highlight the best deals Moment have right now to give your photography or cinematography that added boost while out in the sun making stunning visuals.

Some of these deals include Phone cases available for iPhone, Pixel, Samsung & OnePlus. They protect your phone from bumps, scrapes, and dings. They have cases from a couple of brands, but of course, there are their own Moment Cases that allow the use of Moment Lenses and will make your phone a better camera. They even have phone screen protectors for 99 cents, yes your read that right, just 99 cents!

To go with your almost free phone case, Moment lenses for mobile phones are also discounted in the early spring sale and include the 18mm Wide, the amazing Anamorphic Gold & Blue Flare lenses, Macro, & the 14mm Fisheye – so no matter what you are looking for, these Moment phone lenses will take your phone cinematography to the next level and help give your production that winning edge.

These all sounds amazing offers but id you are just looking for something a little different then currently lens filters, MagSafe mounts, travel pouches, and more are also discounted up to 75% off during this time - so go and grab yourself a bargain today.

