Medium format video just got easier! Fujifilm GFX 100S gets a camera cage from LockCircle

While the Fujifilm GFX 100S has formidable video capabilities, there has't been rapid take-up on it as a filmmaking camera. That might be about to change, however, as LockCircle introduces an X Cage specifically for the 100MP powerhouse.

A frame that fits snugly around the digital medium format camera, the X Cage provides 150 1/4-20 threads and seven 3/8-16 threads, making it possible to attach a multitude of accessories such as monitors, microphones, lights, viewfinders, heavy-duty camera rigging and more to the Fujifilm GFX 100S. All this makes it much more useable in the demanding pro video industry.

The cage integrates with the Cineblock interface mount, enabling the use of the original GX-PL Mount, meaning that shooters can use PL cinema lenses on the camera. It also features protection for MultiPort HDMI, USB 3.0 and audio connector ports, making for a safe and secure production camera, even in challenging shooting environments.

The baseplate also provides secure mounting with no twisting, using 1/4-20 and 3/8-16 threads. It’s designed to make it easy and quick to mount and dismount the camera, and comes in anodized Classic Black or hard anodized Tactical Gray. It also has several threads to mount an (AC) tape measurement hook at the exact sensor focal plane, meaning focus puller work can be done with extreme precision.

Also, if you do want to use your GFX 100S to shoot stills, you can do so without removing the cage. This makes a lot of sense – the as GFX 100S really is a best of both worlds type of camera when it comes to supreme image quality.

The ergonomics of the cage are designed to provide a balance between the freedom of handheld use and the heavy duty rigging of large-scale productions – it weighs a pretty slender 245g. The idea being, wherever on that scale you sit, you should be able to make use of it. This makes a lot of sense given that it’s kind of the proposition of the GFX 100S itself – pairing high-end professional image quality with a body that’s portable enough to handhold for extended periods.

The cage is made for high-end cinematography, which looks pretty great on the GFX 100S thanks to the generously sized medium format sensor. We wouldn’t be surprised if we see more filmmakers taking advantage of the GFX 100S’ superb video capabilities to create their content in the future.

Also, given that the Fujifilm GFX 50S II is basically physically identical to the GFX 100S, you could presumably use the cage with that camera too. Although the fact that the 50S doesn't shoot 4K means we suspect that most pro video users will opt for the 100S.

You can check out the cinematic X-Cage for the Fujifilm GFX100s over at LockCircle.

