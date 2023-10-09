Medium format camera madness! Fujifilm GFX50S II cut to BEST EVER price!

By Chris George
Contributions from
Gareth Bevan
 published

Who needs to wait for Black Friday! This 50 megapixel professional workhorse is now just £2,649

Fujifilm GFX50S II
(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There is no need to wait for Amazon's Big Deals Prime Day – because we have already spotted what must be one of the camera deals of the year! The 50 megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II has had an incredible £700 lopped of its price tag, to bring it down to just £2,649. 

That is the lowest price we have seen on this amazing medium-format camera EVER in the UK! And, better still, we have found this mirrorless beast with a 35-70mm zoom for an equally enticing £3,049.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II Body Only |

Fujifilm GFX 50S II Body Only | £3,349 | £2,649
Save £450 at Clifton Cameras For those looking to leap into the world of medium format photography, the GFX 50S II is one of the best cameras on the market. Packed with the latest tech including a superb 51.4MP medium format sensor, 6.5 stop in-body IS, fast and accurate autofocus, and all packed into a body weighing in at only 900g!

View Deal
Fujifilm GFX 50S II + 35-70mm |

Fujifilm GFX 50S II + 35-70mm | £3,749 | £3,049
Save £700 at Clifton Cameras Obviously, if you are moving up to the GFX system, then you will also need a lens. This GF35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR kit zoom bundle is also heavily reduced to a new all-time low, will get you a ready-to use medium format system

View Deal

The physical dimensions of the sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 50S II are 43.8x32.9mm – that's 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor. Despite the large size of the core component inside the chassis, the body itself isn't much bigger than your average DSLR. It's surprisingly lightweight, although it does look a little chunky in the hand, but compared to other medium format cameras, it's quite diminutive.

You get a very impressive 51.4MP sensor that can generate 200MB truly magnificent stills, using the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode. There's a 117-point autofocus system and an extended ISO sensitivity of 50-102,400. 

What you might miss is 4K video recording. Unfortunately, the GFX 50S's video capabilities top out at Full HD 1080p with a maximum frame rate of 30fps. Despite that, there's always something to be said about shooting with medium-format cameras that have, for a very long time, been the playthings of professional photographers only.

Read more:

The best medium format cameras available today
Fujifilm GFX 100 II review
Fujifilm GFX 50S II vs GFX 100S: key differences
12 highest resolution cameras you can buy today

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

With contributions from

