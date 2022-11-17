Medium format camera madness! Fujifilm GFX50S II cut by £700 for BEST EVER price!

There is no need to wait for the Black Friday camera deals (opens in new tab) – because we have already spotted what must be one of the camera deals of the year! The 50 megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II has had an incredible £700 lopped of its price tag, to bring it down to just £2,799. That is the lowest price we have seen on this amazing medium-format camera EVER in the UK! And, better still, we have found this mirrorless beast with a 35-70mm zoom for an equally enticing £3,199.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II Body Only | £3,499 | £2,799

Save £700 at Park Cameras For those looking to leap into the world of medium format photography, the GFX 50S II is one of the best cameras on the market. Packed with the latest tech including a superb 51.4MP medium format sensor, 6.5 stop in-body IS, fast and accurate autofocus, and all packed into a body weighing in at only 900g!

Fujifilm GFX 50S II + 35-70mm | £3,999 | £3,199

Save £660 at Wex Photo Obviously, if you are moving up to the GFX system, then you will also need a lens. This GF35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR kit zoom bundle is also heavily reduced to a new all-time low, will get you a ready-to use medium format system

The physical dimensions of the sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 50S II are 43.8x32.9mm – that's 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor. Despite the large size of the core component inside the chassis, the body itself isn't much bigger than your average DSLR. It's surprisingly lightweight, although it does look a little chunky in the hand, but compared to other medium format cameras, it's quite diminutive.

You get a very impressive 51.4MP sensor that can generate 200MB truly magnificent stills, using the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode. There's a 117-point autofocus system and an extended ISO sensitivity of 50-102,400.

What you might miss is 4K video recording. Unfortunately, the GFX 50S's video capabilities top out at Full HD 1080p with a maximum frame rate of 30fps. Despite that, there's always something to be said about shooting with medium-format cameras that have, for a very long time, been the playthings of professional photographers only.

